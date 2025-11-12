Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

*Join Us for the 4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down! 🐟🌮* The *4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down* hosted by Mission FISH is a fun, community-focused charity event celebrating amazing ceviche while supporting those who served and continue to serve our country. 📅 *Date:* August 1, 2026⏰ *Time:* 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM📍 *Location:* Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard This annual event brings together local chefs, restaurants, and food enthusiasts to compete in a *ceviche tasting showdown* while raising funds for an incredible cause.📣 Why Participate?This is a *free charity exhibit opportunity* where contestants can:* Showcase their ceviche skills* Gain *local media and community exposure** Connect with the community and other food vendors* Support a meaningful cause*🎣 About the CauseAll donations support *Mission FISH*, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving *Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders, and Gold Star Families*. *^*^Ceviche Contestant *^*^ See ticket description for info *^*^Beverage Vendors*^*^See ticket description for info *^*^Non-Ceviche of Beverage Vendors*^*^*Please reach out to Brian at [email protected]
to discuss this option