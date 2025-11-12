Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing
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Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

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Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

Our mission

Mission FISH empowers individuals through fishing experiences that promote healing, connection, and community. We believe in the therapeutic power of fishing to foster well-being and share joy among participants from all walks of life.
Events
Events
Country Night Out hosted By E&D Hat Co.
Event
Country Night Out hosted By E&D Hat Co.
Jul 18, 3:00 PM - Jul 19, 12:00 AM PDT
820 E Main St, Santa Paula, CA 93060, USA
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4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down
Event
4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down
Aug 1, 1:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
2950 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93035, USA
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Ceviche Chow Down Sponsorships
Event
Ceviche Chow Down Sponsorships
Mar 27, 1:00 PM - Aug 1, 6:00 PM PDT
Channel Islands Harbor, Hollywood, CA 93035, USA
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4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down
Event
4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down
Aug 1, 1:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
Channel Islands Harbor, Hollywood, CA 93035, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Mission FISH Subscriber
Membership
Mission FISH Subscriber
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Operation Anacapa 100+
Donation
Operation Anacapa 100+
$30 of $30,000 goal
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Ceviche Chow Down Contestant and Vendors
Membership
Ceviche Chow Down Contestant and Vendors
*Join Us for the 4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down! 🐟🌮* The *4th Annual Ceviche Chow Down* hosted by Mission FISH is a fun, community-focused charity event celebrating amazing ceviche while supporting those who served and continue to serve our country. 📅 *Date:* August 1, 2026⏰ *Time:* 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM📍 *Location:* Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard This annual event brings together local chefs, restaurants, and food enthusiasts to compete in a *ceviche tasting showdown* while raising funds for an incredible cause.📣 Why Participate?This is a *free charity exhibit opportunity* where contestants can:* Showcase their ceviche skills* Gain *local media and community exposure** Connect with the community and other food vendors* Support a meaningful cause*🎣 About the CauseAll donations support *Mission FISH*, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving *Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders, and Gold Star Families*. *^*^Ceviche Contestant *^*^ See ticket description for info *^*^Beverage Vendors*^*^See ticket description for info *^*^Non-Ceviche of Beverage Vendors*^*^*Please reach out to Brian at [email protected] to discuss this option
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Our website

https://www.missionfishusa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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