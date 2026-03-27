Ceviche Chow Down Sponsorships

About this event
1 left!
*Honorary Mention Three minutes of on stage speaking, presenting your business during the Ceviche Chow Down.
*Honorary Mention on Radio & Video Media
*Exclusive Plaque and Gift Package
*Logo on Event Banner
*Logo on website and Social Media
*15 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down
1 left!
*Honorary Mention Three minutes of on stage speaking, presenting your business during the Ceviche Chow Down.
*Honorary Mention on Radio & Video Media
*Logo on Event Banner
*Logo on website and Social Media
*9 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down
1 left!
*Honorary Mention Three minutes of on stage speaking, presenting your business during the Ceviche Chow Down.
*Honorary Mention on Radio & Video Media *Exclusive Plaque & Gift Package
*Logo on Event Banner
*Logo on website and Social Media
*7 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down
1 left!
*Logo on Event Banner
*Logo on website and Social Media
*5Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down
1 left!
*Logo on website and Social Media
*4Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down
1 left!
*Logo on website and Social Media
*2 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!