Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

Hosted by

Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

About this event

Ceviche Chow Down Sponsorships

Channel Islands Harbor

Hollywood, CA 93035, USA

Whopper, Honorary Sponsor
$4,000

1 left!

*Honorary Mention Three minutes of on stage speaking, presenting your business during the Ceviche Chow Down.

*Honorary Mention on Radio & Video Media

*Exclusive Plaque and Gift Package

*Logo on Event Banner

*Logo on website and Social Media

*15 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down

Seabass
$2,500

1 left!

*Honorary Mention Three minutes of on stage speaking, presenting your business during the Ceviche Chow Down.

*Honorary Mention on Radio & Video Media

*Logo on Event Banner

*Logo on website and Social Media

*9 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down

Yellowtail
$2,000

1 left!

*Honorary Mention Three minutes of on stage speaking, presenting your business during the Ceviche Chow Down.

*Honorary Mention on Radio & Video Media *Exclusive Plaque & Gift Package

*Logo on Event Banner

*Logo on website and Social Media

*7 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down

Halibut
$1,500

1 left!

*Logo on Event Banner

*Logo on website and Social Media

*5Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down

Barracuda
$1,000

1 left!

*Logo on website and Social Media

*4Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down

Rock Cod
$500

1 left!

*Logo on website and Social Media

*2 Tickets to the Ceviche Chow Down

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!