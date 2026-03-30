Challah for Chabad SILENT AUCTION

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About this event
Starting bid
Retail Value: $850 (also Priceless)
Gather your friends or family and experience the joy of a meaningful and delicious tradition with this exclusive private challah-making event!
Hosted by Shayna, this hands-on experience invites you and up to 10 friends or family members to learn the art and beauty of challah making together.
Whether you’re a seasoned baker or trying it for the first time, you’ll be guided through each step of this special mitzvah in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
All ingredients and supplies are included—just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a memorable gathering filled with connection, tradition, and the irresistible aroma of freshly baked challah.
Perfect for a girls’ night, family bonding, or a meaningful group experience—don’t miss this unique opportunity to create something truly special together!
Starting bid
Retail Value: ~ $400
Two-Night Stay Deluxe Room Accommodation.
This voucher is subject to hotel availability and certain black-out dates may apply. Reservations must be made 29 or less days prior to the desired date of arrival. Offer valid until 04/16/2027.
NOTE: This item also includes a breakfast for two at the hotel but please note that the breakfast is NOT kosher.
For more information, visit https://www.innatgreatneck.com/.
Starting bid
Retail Value: ~ $400
Two-Night Stay.
Advanced reservation is required. Subject to availability and black out dates. Offer valid until 04/17/2027.
NOTE: This item also includes a breakfast for two at the hotel but please note that the breakfast is NOT kosher.
For more information, visit https://www.vianahotelandspa.com/.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $900
Enjoy the perfect getaway with this relaxing 4-day / 3-night stay in a charming 3-bedroom cabin in Emerald Lakes in the beautiful Pocono Mountains.
This fully furnished cabin offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, nestled in a private wooded setting within the desirable Emerald Lakes community. Featuring warm, original wood plank ceilings throughout, the home provides a cozy and peaceful atmosphere—ideal for a romantic retreat, family vacation, or quiet escape into nature.
Conveniently located approximately 90 minutes from New York City and close to Route 80, the cabin offers easy access while still feeling like a true woodland hideaway. Guests are just minutes from shopping and dining, and a short drive from popular attractions including Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark, and Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark.
Whether you’re seeking relaxation among the trees or an adventure-filled Poconos experience, this inviting cabin is the perfect home base.
Please note: Kitchen is not kosher. Blackout dates apply.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,050
Ward off the evil eye with this stunning 14k Yellow Gold & Diamond Necklace + Pendant, donated by Nomi & Sharon Jewelry.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $250
This exquisite Daisy Necklace with Turquoise in sterling silver is a wearable work of art from designer and jeweler Jennifer Rutheny’s signature Floral Collection.
Each piece in the collection begins in wax, sculpted petal by petal, then cast in precious metal using the ancient lost-wax process—preserving the delicate beauty of nature in a timeless heirloom form. The result is jewelry that feels both organic and enduring, capturing the spirit of the natural world in every detail.
Handcrafted in Rutheny’s Hudson Valley studio, this piece reflects her lifelong dedication to nature-inspired design and fine craftsmanship. Her work has been shaped by a remarkable artistic journey, from studying art at Lorenzo de' Medici in Florence, Italy, to creating wildlife-inspired pieces for organizations such as National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions. She has also designed for iconic fashion houses including Estee Lauder, Anne Klein, and David Yurman.
More than jewelry, this necklace represents a philosophy of artistry rooted in nature, beauty, and intention—making it a truly meaningful and elegant addition to any collection.
Please note the item you are bidding on has a turquoise in the center. The other photo is from the designer's website.
For more information, visit https://ruthenyjewelry.com/
Starting bid
Retail Value: $249
Bring Israel’s heavenly protection into your home with this limited-edition Mezuzah made from an actual Iron Dome missile!
The incredible Iron Dome is Israel’s missile defense system. When rockets are fired into Israel, the Iron Dome shoots a missile to intercept the rocket, preventing destruction and the murder of innocent lives.
Crown your home with Israel’s eternal protection!
“…וּכְתַבְתָּם עַל מְזוּזוֹת בֵּיתֶךָ וּבִשְׁעָרֶיךָ”
“And you shall inscribe them upon the doorposts of your house and upon your gates…” (Deuteronomy 11:20)
Complete with an elegant velvet pouch and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Note: Mezuzah cases do not include parchment.
For more information, visit https://theisraelboutique.com/product/iron-dome-mezuzah/
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