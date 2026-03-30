Challah for Chabad SILENT AUCTION

Retail Value: $850 (also Priceless)





Gather your friends or family and experience the joy of a meaningful and delicious tradition with this exclusive private challah-making event!





Hosted by Shayna, this hands-on experience invites you and up to 10 friends or family members to learn the art and beauty of challah making together.





Whether you’re a seasoned baker or trying it for the first time, you’ll be guided through each step of this special mitzvah in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.





All ingredients and supplies are included—just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a memorable gathering filled with connection, tradition, and the irresistible aroma of freshly baked challah.





Perfect for a girls’ night, family bonding, or a meaningful group experience—don’t miss this unique opportunity to create something truly special together!