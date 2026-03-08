Challah for Chabad: Raising Dough

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an inspiring evening of challah making, craft two beautiful challahs to take home, and gather with friends and community. Light refreshments, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and delicious bites from neighborhood favorites such as Talia's Steakhouse and Bar are included. Plus premium gift bag.
All the benefits of General Admission, plus reserved seating and 3 raffle tickets.
Host a group! Enjoy a private table with table service, perfect for family, friends, or sponsors looking to celebrate together. Premium gift bags and 3 raffle tickets for each member of your party.
Add raffle tickets to your order for a chance to win fabulous gifts and prizes—while supporting Chabad Family Programs and CTeen.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!