Chef Harry Karahalios Memorial Golf Outing

About this event
18 Holes w Cart.
If paying for entire team, please add 4 and fill out the information
Not looking to golf but want to join the festivities for dinner
Sign on Sponsored Hole
2 Signs on Sponsored Holes and Logo on Event Banner
Includes 1 Hole Sponsor and 1 Golfer Foursome
Includes 2 Hole Sponsorships, 1 Golfer Foursome, Logo on Event Banner
Other Donation Amount Supporting our Future Culinarians
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