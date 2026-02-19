41-3449792

Hosted by

41-3449792

About this event

Chef Harry Karahalios Memorial Golf Outing

6700 Country Club Rd

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

Golfer Fee
$125

18 Holes w Cart.

If paying for entire team, please add 4 and fill out the information


Dinner Only
$35

Not looking to golf but want to join the festivities for dinner

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sign on Sponsored Hole

2 Hole Sponsorship
$200

2 Signs on Sponsored Holes and Logo on Event Banner

Hole Sponsor Plus Foursome
$575

Includes 1 Hole Sponsor and 1 Golfer Foursome

2 Hole Sponsorships Plus Foursome
$650

Includes 2 Hole Sponsorships, 1 Golfer Foursome, Logo on Event Banner

Other
Pay what you can

Other Donation Amount Supporting our Future Culinarians

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!