Chester Hills Pool 2026 Membership

One or Two Members
May include one adult, one adult and one child, or two adults. Adult children may be included in the membership through the age of 22. Membership fees are non-refundable. Includes access to Adult Swim and Open Swim hours. Guest passes and swim lessons sold separately.
Three or Four Members
May include one adult with two or more children, or two adults with one or two children. Adult children may be included in the membership through the age of 22. Membership fees are non-refundable. Includes access to Adult Swim and Open Swim hours. Guest passes and swim lessons sold separately.
Five+ Members
Level three membership is for five or more people of the same household address. This may include one adult with four or more children, or two adults with three or more children. Adult children may be included in the Level 3 Membership through the age of 22. Membership fees are non-refundable. Includes access to Adult Swim and Open Swim hours. Guest passes and swim lessons sold separately.
Price is per person. Adult Swim hours are Monday through Friday from 12 - 1pm. No Adult Swim on weekends. This membership lets you take advantage of the quieter hours of adult swim. This membership does not include access to Open Swim hours. For full facility access, please purchase a Level membership as listed above.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!