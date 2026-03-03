About this event
This registration includes admission for one golfer to participate in the Chip In for Heroes Charity Golf Tournament.
Each golfer registration includes:
We look forward to seeing you on the course and appreciate your support!
Register your team for the Chip In for Heroes Charity Golf Tournament and enjoy a day on the course while supporting a meaningful cause.
This registration includes entry for four (4) golfers and provides each player with:
Team registration is perfect for groups of friends, colleagues, or clients who want to play together while supporting programs that benefit veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals living with disabilities or impaired mobility.
If registering as a team, the individual completing the registration will be designated as the Team Captain and should provide the names of all four players during the registration process or by emailing [email protected].
We look forward to seeing your team on the course for a great day of golf and giving back.
Support the Chip In For Heroes Charity Gold Tournament as an Eagle Sponsor and receive premier visibility throughout the event while helping support an important cause.
This sponsorship includes two (2) foursomes for tournament play at Wescott Golf Club, along with full event access for all eight golfers, including:
Eagle Sponsors will receive prominent logo recognition throughout the course, including placement at key areas such as the driving range and post-golf reception activities.
Sponsors who confirm their participation by April 15, 2026 will also be included in all event media and tournament promotional materials.
Multiple Eagle Sponsorships are available.
Your support helps fund programs that benefit veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals living with disabilities or impaired mobility.
Support the tournament while keeping players refreshed on the course as our Beverage Cart Sponsor.
This sponsorship provides brand visibility throughout the day as the beverage cart travels across the course serving participants. Your company name and logo will be prominently displayed on the beverage cart and recognized as the official beverage sponsor of the event.
Your support directly contributes to the success of the event and helps fund programs that benefit veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals living with disabilities or impaired mobility.
Become the official sponsor of the tournament driving range, where golfers warm up before heading to the course. This high-visibility sponsorship places your brand in front of participants as they prepare for the day’s competition.
Your company name and logo will be displayed prominently at the driving range.
Your support helps make the event possible while directly contributing to programs that benefit veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals living with disabilities or impaired mobility.
Support one of the most popular areas of the tournament by sponsoring the putting green. As players gather to practice and fine-tune their short game, your company will receive prominent recognition at this central location.
Putting Green Sponsors will receive signage at the green.
This sponsorship helps support adaptive golf and rehabilitative programs for veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals with mobility challenges.
Show your support by sponsoring one of the holes on the course. Hole Sponsors will receive custom signage displayed at a designated hole throughout the tournament, providing visibility to every golfer participating in the event.
Hole sponsorships are a great way to promote your company while supporting a meaningful cause.
Proceeds help fund programs that provide adaptive golf opportunities and community support for veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals with disabilities.
Help ensure that veterans and first responders can participate in the tournament by sponsoring their round of golf. Your contribution covers the cost of their tournament entry, including golf, meals, and event participation.
This sponsorship provides a meaningful way to directly support those who have served our communities and country while helping create an inclusive and impactful event.
Your generosity helps provide opportunities for healing, connection, and community through the game of golf.
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