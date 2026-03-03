Register your team for the Chip In for Heroes Charity Golf Tournament and enjoy a day on the course while supporting a meaningful cause.





This registration includes entry for four (4) golfers and provides each player with:

One round of golf

Breakfast prior to tee-off

Entry to the post-golf reception featuring BBQ and live auction

Team registration is perfect for groups of friends, colleagues, or clients who want to play together while supporting programs that benefit veterans, disabled first responders, and individuals living with disabilities or impaired mobility.





If registering as a team, the individual completing the registration will be designated as the Team Captain and should provide the names of all four players during the registration process or by emailing [email protected].





We look forward to seeing your team on the course for a great day of golf and giving back.