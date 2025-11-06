Christmas with the Grinch Shopping Extravaganza

5000 Western Center Blvd suite 340

Haltom City, TX 76137, USA

General Admission
$10

Don’t be a Grinch - join us for a holly jolly community event that gives back in a big way!


*Pictures with the Grinch (Digital Images Included with Admission)

*Kid Activities

*Holiday Shopping

*Food Truck

Event Liability & Media Notice

By attending this event, you acknowledge and accept the following:

  • Participation is voluntary and at your own risk.
  • Shine Bright Like Bella, Inc., its staff, and volunteers are not responsible for any injury, loss, or damage that may occur.
  • This event may be photographed or recorded. Attendance grants permission for your image, likeness, and/or voice to be used in future promotional or educational materials without compensation.
  • If you prefer not to appear in photos or videos, please inform an event representative.

Your presence at this event constitutes agreement to these terms.

