5K Hebrews 12:1 Fundraiser City Prayer Walk/Run Un-official

399 E Hamlin St

Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, USA

Run/Walker
$35

This ticket confirms your place in our 5K Start/Finish and Hebrews 12:1 Ball Cap "Let us run with endurance"

Bring a Friend & Save!
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This confirms (2) race tickets in our 5K Start/Finish and (2) Hebrews 12:1 Ball Cap "Let us run with endurance"

Sponsor a Child Ticket
$20

This ticket confirms (1) Child to participate in our 5K walk/run prayer race and Hebrews 12:1 Ball Cap "Let us run with endurance"

*These tickets will be reserved for children 18 and under.

Thank you for your support.

Open Donation
Pay what you can

Love our mission but not the walk?

All funds will bless our kids camp scholarships & bible education in Eaton Rapids.

Donate here today and your blessing will leave a footprint in the life of a child today!

