Carroll Lutheran School

Hosted by

Carroll Lutheran School

About this event

CLS 24th Annual Bob Fischer Memorial Golf Tournament

5301 Trenton Mill Rd

Upperco, MD 21155, USA

Single Registration
$125
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Foursome
$450

This includes a group of 4 tickets.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions and includes one foursome.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions and includes one foursome.

Carts Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions, with special signage on all carts, and includes one foursome.

Beverage Carts Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions, with special signage on the beverage carts.

Snack Sponsor
$500

Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Sponsor's logo is featured on signage at designated holes.

General Sponsor
$150

Sponsor's logo or name is featured on the banner of sponsors.

VIP Pack
$30

Each VIP pack includes 3 raffle tickets, 3 mulligans and 6" of putting string. (Can also be purchased at the tournament)

Team VIP Packs
$100

Includes a VIP pack for each member of the foursome. (Can also be purchased at the tournament)

Mulligans
$20

Can also be purchased at the event.

Add a donation for Carroll Lutheran School

$

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