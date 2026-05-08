CLS 24th Annual Bob Fischer Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
This includes a group of 4 tickets.
Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions and includes one foursome.
Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions and includes one foursome.
Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions, with special signage on all carts, and includes one foursome.
Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions, with special signage on the beverage carts.
Sponsor's logo is featured in all tournament promotions.
Sponsor's logo is featured on signage at designated holes.
Sponsor's logo or name is featured on the banner of sponsors.
Each VIP pack includes 3 raffle tickets, 3 mulligans and 6" of putting string. (Can also be purchased at the tournament)
Includes a VIP pack for each member of the foursome. (Can also be purchased at the tournament)
Can also be purchased at the event.
$
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