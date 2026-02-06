CMS Yearbook Ads

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Celebrate your CMS student with a Quarter-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This ad size is perfect for a special shout-out, words of encouragement, or a congratulations message.
Includes:
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photo and submit your message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks great in print.
Celebrate your CMS student with a Half-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This larger ad size gives you more space to highlight your child with photos and a meaningful message—perfect for a special shout-out, words of encouragement, or a big congratulations.
Includes:
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photos and message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks great in print.
Celebrate your CMS student with a Full-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This premium ad size offers the most space to showcase your child with multiple photos and a heartfelt message—perfect for honoring a graduating 5th grader or celebrating a memorable CMS journey.
Includes:
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photos and message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks beautiful in print.
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