CMS Yearbook Ads

Celebrate your CMS student with a Quarter-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This ad size is perfect for a special shout-out, words of encouragement, or a congratulations message.

Includes:

One (1) photo

Personalized message

After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photo and submit your message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks great in print.