Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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CMS Yearbook Ads

Quarter-Page Yearbook Ad
$25

Celebrate your CMS student with a Quarter-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This ad size is perfect for a special shout-out, words of encouragement, or a congratulations message.

Includes:

  • One (1) photo
  • Personalized message

After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photo and submit your message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks great in print.

Half-Page Yearbook Ad
$50

Celebrate your CMS student with a Half-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This larger ad size gives you more space to highlight your child with photos and a meaningful message—perfect for a special shout-out, words of encouragement, or a big congratulations.

Includes:

  • Two (2) photos
  • Personalized message

After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photos and message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks great in print.

Full-Page Yearbook Ad
$100

Celebrate your CMS student with a Full-Page Yearbook Ad in the 2025–2026 CMS Yearbook! This premium ad size offers the most space to showcase your child with multiple photos and a heartfelt message—perfect for honoring a graduating 5th grader or celebrating a memorable CMS journey.

Includes:

  • Two to three (2–3) photos
  • Personalized message

After purchase, please email [email protected] with your photos and message for inclusion in this year’s yearbook. Our yearbook team will format the ad to ensure it looks beautiful in print.

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