Cocktails in the Country Spring Gala

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About this event
$
Winner does not need to be present to win.
Winner does not need to be present to win.
Winner does not need to be present to win.
Exclusive Headline Sponsor Recognition. Logo on event materials, opportunity for brief remarks, impact and outcome report, and includes 10 VIP tickets.
Presenting Sponsor. Logo on event materials, and includes 8 VIP tickets.
Signature Cocktail Sponsor. Logo on event materials, bar, and drink menu, includes 6 VIP tickets.
Entertainment Sponsor. Logo on event materials and enterainment program, includes 4 VIP tickets.
Dessert Table Sponsor. Logo on event materials and dessert bar, includes 2 VIP tickets.
Teacher Sponsor. Your donation will directly sponsor 2 teachers to participate in this event. Logo on event materials and includes 1 VIP ticket.
Art Supplies Sponsor. As an arts‑integrated school, we use visual art, music, movement, and design to bring learning to life across every subject. Art supplies are essential tools for our students, but they’re costly and quickly used.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!