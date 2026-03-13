Middleburg Community Charter School
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Middleburg Community Charter School

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Middleburg Community Charter School

About this event

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Cocktails in the Country Spring Gala

8549 John S Mosby Hwy

Upperville, VA 20184, USA

Add a donation for Middleburg Community Charter School

$

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
50-50 Raffle 1 Ticket $5.00
$5

Winner does not need to be present to win.

50-50 Raffle 3 Tickets $10.00
$10

Winner does not need to be present to win.

50-50 Raffle 10 Tickets $20.00
$20

Winner does not need to be present to win.

Platinum Winner's Circle
$10,000

Exclusive Headline Sponsor Recognition. Logo on event materials, opportunity for brief remarks, impact and outcome report, and includes 10 VIP tickets.

Gold Horse Show
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor. Logo on event materials, and includes 8 VIP tickets.

Silver Flower Show
$2,500

Signature Cocktail Sponsor. Logo on event materials, bar, and drink menu, includes 6 VIP tickets.

Bronze Winery
$1,000

Entertainment Sponsor. Logo on event materials and enterainment program, includes 4 VIP tickets.

Copper Farmers Market
$500

Dessert Table Sponsor. Logo on event materials and dessert bar, includes 2 VIP tickets.

Community Sponsor
$300

Teacher Sponsor. Your donation will directly sponsor 2 teachers to participate in this event. Logo on event materials and includes 1 VIP ticket.

In-Kind Contribution
Pay what you can

Art Supplies Sponsor. As an arts‑integrated school, we use visual art, music, movement, and design to bring learning to life across every subject. Art supplies are essential tools for our students, but they’re costly and quickly used.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!