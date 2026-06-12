Colfax Carousal Punk Fest - September 19, 2026

Your Colfax Carousal 2026 General Admission ticket grants access to all participating venues on Saturday, September 19, 2026, featuring 34 bands performing throughout Denver's iconic East Colfax corridor.





Venue-hop your way through an unforgettable night of live music at Illegal Pete's (Event HQ & Ticket Pickup), Lion's Lair, The Squire Lounge, Tight End Bar, Good Bones Coffee, and DNVR Bar. This ticket includes entry to both 21+ venues and all-ages venues, including Good Bones Coffee and Illegal Pete's, making Colfax Carousal an accessible celebration of Denver's diverse music community.





Check in at Illegal Pete's, our official Event HQ, to pick up your event credentials and get ready to experience one incredible night supporting local artists and independent Colfax businesses.





One Ticket. Six Venues. Thirty-Four Bands. Endless Colfax Energy.





Please note: Access to venues serving alcohol may be restricted to guests 21 and over in accordance with venue policies. Valid ID is required where applicable.