CommonGood Benefit 2026

Thank you for joining the CommonGood Benefit Host Committee.





Host Committee members play an important role in helping make the CommonGood Benefit possible. Your Host Committee gift helps underwrite the event while also inviting others to gather in support of CommonGood Medical’s mission.





Each Host Committee commitment includes four event tickets and grateful recognition in the event program, on the CommonGood Medical website, and from the stage during the event.





After your purchase, Daniel Moreno, Director of Development, will reach out to coordinate guest names and email addresses and answer any questions. You may also contact him directly at [email protected].





We are grateful for your partnership and the role you play in making this night impactful.