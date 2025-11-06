Community Living Alternatives Silent Auction #2

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theatre at the Miners Alley Performing Arts Center in Golden, Colorado! This donation includes two ticket vouchers for any upcoming Miners Alley Production during the 2025 season.
Details:
Total Value: $128
Donated By: Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden, CO
Website: www.minersalley.com
Starting bid
Enjoy premium, naturally raised, grass-fed ground beef from Lazy K’s Ranch — where cattle are raised with care on open pastures and without added hormones or antibiotics.
This 10 lb bundle of all-natural ground beef is perfect for hearty family meals, backyard burgers, or holiday gatherings. Taste the difference of beef raised naturally right here in Colorado!
💲 Value: $80
Donated by Pfannenstiel’s Lazy K’s Ranch
Starting bid
Enjoy premium, naturally raised, grass-fed ground beef from Lazy K’s Ranch — where cattle are raised with care on open pastures and without added hormones or antibiotics.
This 10 lb bundle of all-natural ground beef is perfect for hearty family meals, backyard burgers, or holiday gatherings. Taste the difference of beef raised naturally right here in Colorado!
💲 Value: $80
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a cinematic experience anywhere with the Aurzen EAZZE D1 Smart Projector, featuring officially licensed Netflix streaming, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, and stunning native 1080p HD resolution. Compact yet powerful, it delivers crystal-clear visuals, immersive Dolby Audio, and effortless setup for both indoor and outdoor entertainment.
Features:
Transform any wall into a big screen and enjoy endless entertainment wherever you go!
Estimated Value: $95 – $200
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable dining experience at Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood. Nestled in the heart of Denver, this thoughtfully curated restaurant brings the freshness and flavors of the coast to the Rockies.
Starting bid
Transform any shower into a rejuvenating spa experience with this luxurious 18-pack of aromatherapy shower steamers. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or self-care days, this beautifully packaged set makes a thoughtful gift for women, men, moms, or anyone who deserves a little relaxation.
What’s Included:
Long-Lasting Fragrance:
Using small-batch steam distillation, these steamers are made with concentrated essential oils for aromas that last up to 4 times longer than typical products.
Six Invigorating Scents:
Eucalyptus, mint, lavender, watermelon, grapefruit, and citrus — each one releases a refreshing, natural fragrance to relax your body and calm your mind.
Clean & Natural:
Crafted with pure plant-based essential oils, free from parabens and gluten. For best results, place the steamer on the shower floor (away from direct water flow) and breathe deeply.
Estimated Value: $25 – $30
Starting bid
Meet your new best friend — the AI Robotic Puppy, a lifelike, interactive plush dog that walks, barks, wags its tail, and responds just like a real puppy! Handcrafted with soft, high-quality plush and realistic detailing, this adorable companion brings joy, comfort, and endless smiles to pet lovers of all ages.
Features:
A charming mix of technology and heart — your forever loyal companion without the cleanup!
Estimated Value: $60 – $70
Starting bid
Add instant style and soft lighting anywhere — no wiring required! This elegant set of 2 rechargeable wall sconces features a slim, modern design with a magnetic, peel-and-stick base for easy installation. Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, hallways, or bathrooms, these versatile lights bring both convenience and sophistication to your space.
Features:
Estimated Value: $75– $100
Starting bid
Track your health with precision using the Etekcity Smart Scale, a sleek digital scale that measures body weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more with incredible accuracy. FSA/HSA eligible, this scale integrates seamlessly with popular fitness apps to help you reach your wellness goals faster.
Features:
Estimated Value: $35 – $40
Starting bid
Prep like a pro with this durable 3-piece cutting board set by Gorilla Grip, designed for convenience, cleanliness, and safety. Made from nonporous, BPA-free materials, each board features non-slip rubber edges, deep juice grooves, and a reversible surface that’s gentle on knives.
Features:
Estimated Value: $30 – $35
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with this 14-piece high-carbon stainless steel knife set from XANAPON — designed for precision, balance, and lasting performance. Each knife is laser-sharpened to an optimal cutting angle and features a one-piece forged design with a comfortable, non-slip handle for total control.
Includes:
Features:
Estimated Value: $80 – $120
Starting bid
Wake up naturally and fall asleep peacefully with this Sunrise Alarm Clock featuring dual alarms, soothing light transitions, and calming nature sounds. The sunrise simulation gradually brightens 10 minutes before your alarm, helping you wake feeling refreshed and energized.
Features:
Ideal for bedrooms, children’s rooms, or anyone who prefers a peaceful, mood-enhancing start to the day.
Estimated Value: $35 – $40
Starting bid
Season your meals with style and ease using the CIRCLE JOY Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set. Designed for effortless one-handed operation, these rechargeable grinders feature adjustable coarseness, built-in LED lights, and a modern, mess-free design — perfect for any kitchen or dining table.
Features:
A perfect combination of function and sophistication, making it a standout kitchen essential or elegant gift for any home chef.
Estimated Value: $45 – $50
Starting bid
Keep your kitchen organized and your meals fresh with this 24-piece stackable glass food storage set from KOMUEE. Perfect for meal prep, leftovers, and snacks, these durable glass containers feature airtight lids for leak-proof storage and a sleek, space-saving design.
Features:
Stylish, functional, and built to last — the perfect upgrade for any kitchen or a thoughtful gift for home cooks and meal-preppers.
Estimated Value: $45 – $50
Starting bid
Soothe sore muscles and melt away tension with this lavender-infused microwavable heating pad by RelaxCoo. Filled with natural ingredients — lavender, flaxseed, millets, and clay beads — it delivers deep, moist heat that promotes circulation and relaxation, helping relieve pain from cramps, arthritis, tightness, or stress.
Features:
A thoughtful, natural way to relax and recharge — perfect for home, office, or as a comforting gift for someone you care about.
Estimated Value: $14 – $30
Starting bid
Light candles, grills, or campfires safely and stylishly with this 2-pack of CAREVER USB rechargeable lighters. Featuring advanced plasma arc technology, these flameless, windproof lighters are a modern, eco-friendly upgrade from traditional butane lighters — perfect for home, kitchen, or outdoor use.
Features:
A practical, stylish, and tech-savvy gift that’s sure to impress — perfect for birthdays, holidays, or “just because.”
Estimated Value: $16 – $30
Starting bid
Get fast, precise temperature readings with the BOMATA Digital Thermometer, designed for cooking, liquids, and even candle-making. Built for durability and accuracy, this waterproof thermometer delivers instant results in just seconds — perfect for kitchen pros, BBQ enthusiasts, or DIY crafters.
Features:
Compact, accurate, and easy to clean — a must-have gadget for any kitchen or creative workspace!
Estimated Value: $10 – $20
Starting bid
Keep your essentials organized and protected with the RUNBOX Slim Wallet for Men, featuring RFID-blocking technology and a sleek, minimalist design. Crafted from premium vegan leather, this front-pocket wallet combines elegance, function, and security — perfect for everyday carry or gift giving.
Features:
A practical yet polished accessory that pairs modern security with classic style.
Estimated Value: $18 – $35
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday style with this Montana West handbag set, featuring a chic large tote and a coordinating crossbody purse. Crafted from premium vegan leather with durable hardware and smooth zippers, these versatile bags combine fashion, function, and comfort for any occasion.
Features:
A perfect blend of practicality and sophistication — ideal for work, travel, or everyday use.
Estimated Value: $60 – $70
Starting bid
Elegant and functional, this leaf-inspired bi-fold wallet combines everyday practicality with chic design. Crafted from premium PU leather, it offers a soft, luxurious feel while keeping essentials perfectly organized for any occasion.
Features:
Size: 7.48" L × 3.74" W × 1.18" H
Estimated Value: $20 – $25
Starting bid
Bring the fun of soccer indoors with the Ninja Blast Hover Soccer Ball — the light-up, gliding ball that floats effortlessly over wood, tile, or carpet for non-stop action! Perfect for kids and families, it’s safe, rechargeable, and guaranteed to keep everyone moving and laughing.
Features:
Estimated Value: $20 – $25
Starting bid
Maximize your kitchen space with this set of 4 magnetic spice racks, designed to attach securely to your refrigerator, oven, or any metal surface. Made from durable, rustproof metal, these racks provide convenient, accessible storage while keeping your countertops clutter-free.
Features:
A stylish and practical storage solution for any home chef!
Estimated Value: $25 – $30
Starting bid
Transform your kitchen or pantry into an organized, clutter-free space with this 24-piece airtight storage set from Vtopmart. Perfect for cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, snacks, and more, these BPA-free containers keep your food fresh, your shelves tidy, and your cooking effortless.
Features:
A must-have for any home chef or pantry perfectionist — stylish, practical, and built to last!
Estimated Value: $36 – $60
Starting bid
Meet your new best friend — the AI Robotic Puppy, a lifelike, interactive plush dog that walks, barks, wags its tail, and responds just like a real puppy! Handcrafted with soft, high-quality plush and realistic detailing, this adorable companion brings joy, comfort, and endless smiles to pet lovers of all ages.
Features:
A charming mix of technology and heart — your forever loyal companion without the cleanup!
Estimated Value: $10 – $70
Starting bid
Keep your Hot Wheels collection organized and ready for adventure with this Hot Wheels 100-Car Case! Featuring a pull-up handle and wheels for easy transport, this durable plastic case stores up to 100 Hot Wheels or Matchbox-sized cars. The colorful racing graphic on the front makes it a fun and functional display for any collector or kid on the go.
Features:
Condition: Brand new, never used.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or someone special with this Bath & Body Works Snowy Peach Berry gift set, beautifully wrapped and ready to give! This limited-edition fragrance combines juicy peach, sweet cranberry, and frosted jasmine for a bright and festive scent perfect for the holidays.
Set Includes:
Condition: Brand new, factory sealed.
Perfect for: teacher gifts, holiday exchanges, or anyone who loves Bath & Body Works scents.
Starting bid
Enjoy the warm and cozy scent of the holidays with this Bath & Body Works Spiced Apple Toddy gift set, beautifully wrapped and ready to give! This festive fragrance blends apple brandy, spiced plum, tart cranberry, and cinnamon stick for a comforting seasonal aroma.
Set Includes:
Condition: Brand new, never opened.
Perfect for: teachers, coworkers, or anyone who loves classic holiday scents.
Starting bid
Bring the cozy scent of fall into your home with this Bath & Body Works White Pumpkin gift set! Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift, this warm and inviting fragrance blends white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and ground spices for a comforting autumn aroma.
Set Includes:
Condition: Brand new, unopened, and perfectly packaged for gifting.
Perfect for: fall lovers, hostess gifts, or anyone who can’t resist cozy seasonal scents.
Starting bid
Add a touch of winter luxury to your home with this Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere gift set. Wrapped and ready to give, this soothing fragrance combines vanilla cashmere cream, caramel woods, and frosted clementine for a soft, comforting scent perfect for the season.
Set Includes:
Condition: Brand new and sealed.
Perfect for: holiday gifting, self-care, or adding a cozy winter scent to your laundry and home.
Starting bid
Unwind and relax with this Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Sleep Collection, a soothing blend of lavender and vanilla designed to calm the mind and promote restful sleep. Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, this spa-inspired set transforms bedtime into a serene ritual.
Set Includes:
Condition: Brand new and sealed.
Perfect for: self-care lovers, relaxation gifts, or anyone who could use a little extra calm this holiday season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!