Hosted by

Community Living Alternatives Incorporated
Sales closed

Community Living Alternatives Silent Auction #2

Pick-up location

14252 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO 80014, USA

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center – 2 Show Tickets item
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center – 2 Show Tickets item
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center – 2 Show Tickets item
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center – 2 Show Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theatre at the Miners Alley Performing Arts Center in Golden, Colorado! This donation includes two ticket vouchers for any upcoming Miners Alley Production during the 2025 season.

Details:

  • 🎟️ Two vouchers (Any MAPAC or MATYA) – each valued at $64
  • Valid for any 2025 Miners Alley performance (subject to availability)
  • Reservations must be made through the box office at 303-935-3044
  • If a selected show is sold out, patrons can choose an alternate date or production

Total Value: $128
Donated By: Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden, CO
Website: www.minersalley.com

Lazy K’s Ranch – Naturally Raised Ground Beef (10 lbs) item
Lazy K’s Ranch – Naturally Raised Ground Beef (10 lbs)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy premium, naturally raised, grass-fed ground beef from Lazy K’s Ranch — where cattle are raised with care on open pastures and without added hormones or antibiotics.


This 10 lb bundle of all-natural ground beef is perfect for hearty family meals, backyard burgers, or holiday gatherings. Taste the difference of beef raised naturally right here in Colorado!

💲 Value: $80

Donated by Pfannenstiel’s Lazy K’s Ranch


www.lazyksranch.com

www.Facebook.com/lazyksranch

Lazy K’s Ranch – Naturally Raised Ground Beef (10 lbs) item
Lazy K’s Ranch – Naturally Raised Ground Beef (10 lbs)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy premium, naturally raised, grass-fed ground beef from Lazy K’s Ranch — where cattle are raised with care on open pastures and without added hormones or antibiotics.

This 10 lb bundle of all-natural ground beef is perfect for hearty family meals, backyard burgers, or holiday gatherings. Taste the difference of beef raised naturally right here in Colorado!

💲 Value: $80


www.lazyksranch.com

www.Facebook.com/lazyksranch

$25 See's Candies Gift Card item
$25 See's Candies Gift Card
$17

Starting bid

Smart Projector with WiFi, Bluetooth & Netflix (White) item
Smart Projector with WiFi, Bluetooth & Netflix (White) item
Smart Projector with WiFi, Bluetooth & Netflix (White) item
Smart Projector with WiFi, Bluetooth & Netflix (White)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a cinematic experience anywhere with the Aurzen EAZZE D1 Smart Projector, featuring officially licensed Netflix streaming, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, and stunning native 1080p HD resolution. Compact yet powerful, it delivers crystal-clear visuals, immersive Dolby Audio, and effortless setup for both indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Features:

  • Native 1080p Full HD: Delivers sharp, vibrant images for movies, shows, and presentations.
  • Smart Streaming: Preloaded with Netflix (officially licensed), YouTube, Prime Video, and more — no extra devices needed.
  • Auto Focus & Keystone Correction: Instantly adjusts for a perfectly aligned, clear image every time.
  • Wireless Connectivity: Built-in dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for easy pairing with phones, speakers, or game consoles.
  • Dolby Audio Sound: Provides rich, theater-quality sound for immersive viewing.
  • Portable Design: Lightweight and compact — ideal for movie nights, camping, or backyard gatherings.
  • Zoom Function: Easily adjust image size without moving the projector.

Transform any wall into a big screen and enjoy endless entertainment wherever you go!

Estimated Value: $95 – $200

$100 Gift Card — Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood item
$100 Gift Card — Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable dining experience at Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood. Nestled in the heart of Denver, this thoughtfully curated restaurant brings the freshness and flavors of the coast to the Rockies.

  • Dive into dock-to-dish freshness: Blue Island partners with their own Blue Island Shellfish Farms (Long Island, NY) so even in land-locked Colorado you’ll enjoy oysters and shellfish with true coastal integrity. Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
  • Savour an ambiance that’s both elegant and relaxed: light, neutral tones, the subtle scent of sea salt and a genuine maritime-inspired atmosphere. Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
  • Use this $100 gift card for anything on the menu—raw bars, signature entrées, share plates, cocktails or wine. Perfect for a date night, celebratory dinner or elegant get-together with friends.
  • Flexible and ready when you are: make a reservation, walk in, or even enjoy take-out & delivery depending on your schedule
Aromatherapy Shower Steamers – 18-Pack Spa Collection item
Aromatherapy Shower Steamers – 18-Pack Spa Collection item
Aromatherapy Shower Steamers – 18-Pack Spa Collection item
Aromatherapy Shower Steamers – 18-Pack Spa Collection
$15

Starting bid

Transform any shower into a rejuvenating spa experience with this luxurious 18-pack of aromatherapy shower steamers. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or self-care days, this beautifully packaged set makes a thoughtful gift for women, men, moms, or anyone who deserves a little relaxation.

What’s Included:

  • 18 individually crafted shower steamers (6 per bag, 3 scent collections)
  • 2 mesh bags and 2 suction cups for easy use in or beyond the bathroom — enjoy the aroma anywhere: in your car, bedroom, or workspace!
  • Size: Each steamer measures approximately 2 inches in diameter

Long-Lasting Fragrance:
Using small-batch steam distillation, these steamers are made with concentrated essential oils for aromas that last up to 4 times longer than typical products.

Six Invigorating Scents:
Eucalyptus, mint, lavender, watermelon, grapefruit, and citrus — each one releases a refreshing, natural fragrance to relax your body and calm your mind.

Clean & Natural:
Crafted with pure plant-based essential oils, free from parabens and gluten. For best results, place the steamer on the shower floor (away from direct water flow) and breathe deeply.

Estimated Value: $25 – $30

AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion (1) item
AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion (1) item
AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion (1) item
AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion (1)
$8

Starting bid

Meet your new best friend — the AI Robotic Puppy, a lifelike, interactive plush dog that walks, barks, wags its tail, and responds just like a real puppy! Handcrafted with soft, high-quality plush and realistic detailing, this adorable companion brings joy, comfort, and endless smiles to pet lovers of all ages.

Features:

  • Lifelike Design: Handcrafted with realistic proportions, expressive eyes, and soft plush fur for a true-to-life appearance.
  • Smart Walking Technology: Built-in AI mechanism lets the puppy walk naturally, wag its tail, and explore your space like a real pet.
  • Interactive Behavior: Responds to touch and sound — barks when happy, leans in when petted, and reacts playfully to your voice.
  • Expressive Movements: Wags its tail and “sparkles” with joy, creating emotional connection and companionship.
  • No Training Needed: Ready to love and play right out of the box — no feeding, no mess, just endless affection.
  • Perfect Gift: A thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays, or anyone who dreams of having a furry friend — ideal for adults, seniors, or pet lovers.

A charming mix of technology and heart — your forever loyal companion without the cleanup!

Estimated Value: $60 – $70

Rechargeable Peel-and-Stick Wall Sconces (Set of 2, 28.3”) item
Rechargeable Peel-and-Stick Wall Sconces (Set of 2, 28.3”) item
Rechargeable Peel-and-Stick Wall Sconces (Set of 2, 28.3”) item
Rechargeable Peel-and-Stick Wall Sconces (Set of 2, 28.3”)
$45

Starting bid

Add instant style and soft lighting anywhere — no wiring required! This elegant set of 2 rechargeable wall sconces features a slim, modern design with a magnetic, peel-and-stick base for easy installation. Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, hallways, or bathrooms, these versatile lights bring both convenience and sophistication to your space.

Features:

  • Sleek & Elegant Design: Slim metal frame with adjustable brightness and color temperature (cool, warm, or neutral white).
  • Easy, Cord-Free Installation: Mounts with included magnetic plates using either strong adhesive or screws — no electrician needed.
  • Rechargeable & Long-Lasting: Includes 2 USB-C charging cables and plugs for easy recharging. Runs up to 150 hours per charge at low brightness.
  • Remote or Touch Control: Turn lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change light color via remote or touch button.
  • Flexible Placement: Perfect for accent lighting, wall art, vanities, or reading corners — ideal for renters or hard-to-wire areas.

Estimated Value: $75– $100

Etekcity Smart Scale with Bluetooth App Sync item
Etekcity Smart Scale with Bluetooth App Sync item
Etekcity Smart Scale with Bluetooth App Sync item
Etekcity Smart Scale with Bluetooth App Sync
$10

Starting bid

Track your health with precision using the Etekcity Smart Scale, a sleek digital scale that measures body weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more with incredible accuracy. FSA/HSA eligible, this scale integrates seamlessly with popular fitness apps to help you reach your wellness goals faster.

Features:

  • Smart Tracking: Syncs with Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and MyFitnessPal, and even works with Alexa for hands-free updates.
  • Comprehensive Metrics: Measures 13 key biometrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, and muscle mass.
  • Advanced App Experience: The free VeSync app offers personalized health plans and easy progress tracking.
  • High Precision: Accurate to 0.05 lb (0.02 kg) — even measures light items as low as 100g.
  • Multiple Modes: Includes Baby Mode and Zero-Current Mode for safe, versatile use.
  • User Friendly: Supports unlimited profiles, making it perfect for the whole family.
  • Stylish Design: Modern black LED display fits any bathroom aesthetic.

Estimated Value: $35 – $40

Gorilla Grip Reversible Cutting Board Set – Set of 3 item
Gorilla Grip Reversible Cutting Board Set – Set of 3 item
Gorilla Grip Reversible Cutting Board Set – Set of 3 item
Gorilla Grip Reversible Cutting Board Set – Set of 3
$18

Starting bid

Prep like a pro with this durable 3-piece cutting board set by Gorilla Grip, designed for convenience, cleanliness, and safety. Made from nonporous, BPA-free materials, each board features non-slip rubber edges, deep juice grooves, and a reversible surface that’s gentle on knives.

Features:

  • Includes 3 Boards: Large (16" x 11.2"), Medium (13.8" x 9.6"), and Small (11.8" x 8").
  • Slip-Resistant Design: Rubberized border keeps boards securely in place while you chop.
  • Built-In Juice Grooves: Catch liquid to keep counters clean.
  • Reversible & Durable: Use both sides to prevent flavor transfer between meats, veggies, and fruits.
  • Easy Care: Dishwasher safe and maintenance-free — won’t crack, splinter, or peel.

Estimated Value: $30 – $35

14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block & Sharpener item
14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block & Sharpener item
14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block & Sharpener item
14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block & Sharpener
$40

Starting bid

Upgrade your kitchen with this 14-piece high-carbon stainless steel knife set from XANAPON — designed for precision, balance, and lasting performance. Each knife is laser-sharpened to an optimal cutting angle and features a one-piece forged design with a comfortable, non-slip handle for total control.

Includes:

  • 8" Chef’s Knife
  • 7.5" Bread Knife
  • 7.5" Slicing Knife
  • 5" Utility Knife
  • 3.5" Paring Knife
  • 6 Steak Knives
  • Kitchen Scissors
  • Knife Sharpening Steel
  • 14-Slot Hardwood Storage Block (with non-slip base)

Features:

  • High-Carbon German Stainless Steel Blades: Razor sharp, rust- and stain-resistant.
  • Precision Forged Construction: Ensures balance, durability, and long-lasting sharpness.
  • Comfort Grip Handles: Full-tang, ergonomic design for safety and control.
  • Dishwasher Safe: Easy cleaning without compromising edge quality.

Estimated Value: $80 – $120

Sunrise Alarm Clock & Moon Lamp Dual Alarm w/Nature Sounds item
Sunrise Alarm Clock & Moon Lamp Dual Alarm w/Nature Sounds item
Sunrise Alarm Clock & Moon Lamp Dual Alarm w/Nature Sounds item
Sunrise Alarm Clock & Moon Lamp Dual Alarm w/Nature Sounds
$18

Starting bid

Wake up naturally and fall asleep peacefully with this Sunrise Alarm Clock featuring dual alarms, soothing light transitions, and calming nature sounds. The sunrise simulation gradually brightens 10 minutes before your alarm, helping you wake feeling refreshed and energized.

Features:

  • Gentle Wake-Up Light: Mimics a natural sunrise to ease you awake and support a healthy sleep cycle.
  • Dual Alarms: Set two separate wake-up times — perfect for couples or varied schedules.
  • Touch-Control Moon Lamp: Choose from 3 brightness levels and stepless dimming, featuring a realistic 3D moon with twinkling meteor lights.
  • 10 Nature Sounds + Timer: Drift off to calming sounds with 30-, 60-, or 90-minute sleep timers.
  • Snooze Function: Enjoy a 10-minute buffer between alarms for a smooth transition out of sleep.
  • Plug-In Power: Includes cable and adapter (no batteries required).
  • Size: 5.9” x 1.97” x 7.28”

Ideal for bedrooms, children’s rooms, or anyone who prefers a peaceful, mood-enhancing start to the day.

Estimated Value: $35 – $40

Rechargeable Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set item
Rechargeable Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set item
Rechargeable Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set item
Rechargeable Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set
$15

Starting bid

Season your meals with style and ease using the CIRCLE JOY Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set. Designed for effortless one-handed operation, these rechargeable grinders feature adjustable coarseness, built-in LED lights, and a modern, mess-free design — perfect for any kitchen or dining table.

Features:

  • Automatic Gravity Operation: Just flip to grind — no buttons or cranks needed. Built-in safety switch prevents accidental spills.
  • USB-C Rechargeable: Fully charges in just 2 hours — no batteries required. Includes USB-C cable for easy charging.
  • Adjustable Coarseness: Precision ceramic grinding core lets you choose from fine to coarse texture while preserving flavor.
  • LED Light: Bright white LED illuminates automatically for accurate seasoning, even in low light.
  • Easy to Clean: Washable 135ml containers are durable, sleek, and simple to refill.
  • Warranty: Includes a 1-year warranty and 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

A perfect combination of function and sophistication, making it a standout kitchen essential or elegant gift for any home chef.

Estimated Value: $45 – $50

24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set with Airtight Lids item
24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set with Airtight Lids item
24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set with Airtight Lids item
24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set with Airtight Lids
$20

Starting bid

Keep your kitchen organized and your meals fresh with this 24-piece stackable glass food storage set from KOMUEE. Perfect for meal prep, leftovers, and snacks, these durable glass containers feature airtight lids for leak-proof storage and a sleek, space-saving design.

Features:

  • Complete Set: Includes 12 glass containers in three shapes and sizes, plus 12 BPA-free locking lids — ideal for everything from sauces to full meals.
  • Premium Glass: Made from borosilicate glass, safe for use in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Cook, store, and reheat in the same container.
  • Airtight & Leak-Proof: Snap-lock lids with silicone seals prevent spills and keep food fresher longer.
  • Easy to Clean: Nonporous glass resists stains and odors for lasting clarity.
  • Space-Saving Design: Stackable containers keep your fridge and pantry organized.

Stylish, functional, and built to last — the perfect upgrade for any kitchen or a thoughtful gift for home cooks and meal-preppers.

Estimated Value: $45 – $50

Microwavable Heating Pad with Washable Cover (6" x 12") item
Microwavable Heating Pad with Washable Cover (6" x 12") item
Microwavable Heating Pad with Washable Cover (6" x 12") item
Microwavable Heating Pad with Washable Cover (6" x 12")
$7

Starting bid

Soothe sore muscles and melt away tension with this lavender-infused microwavable heating pad by RelaxCoo. Filled with natural ingredients — lavender, flaxseed, millets, and clay beads — it delivers deep, moist heat that promotes circulation and relaxation, helping relieve pain from cramps, arthritis, tightness, or stress.

Features:

  • Soothing Aromatherapy: Light lavender scent enhances relaxation while moist heat eases muscle and joint pain.
  • Hot or Cold Therapy: Microwave for 60–70 seconds for up to 20 minutes of comforting warmth, or freeze for cooling relief from swelling and sprains.
  • Double-Sided Design: Plush minky fabric offers ultra-soft comfort, while Dutch velvet retains heat longer for lasting relief.
  • Flexible & Contoured Fit: Sectioned stitching molds comfortably to the neck, shoulders, back, or joints for even heat distribution.
  • Washable Cover: Easy to keep fresh and clean for repeated use.

A thoughtful, natural way to relax and recharge — perfect for home, office, or as a comforting gift for someone you care about.

Estimated Value: $14 – $30

Electric Plasma Arc Candle Lighters 2-Pack USB Rechargeable item
Electric Plasma Arc Candle Lighters 2-Pack USB Rechargeable item
Electric Plasma Arc Candle Lighters 2-Pack USB Rechargeable item
Electric Plasma Arc Candle Lighters 2-Pack USB Rechargeable
$8

Starting bid

Light candles, grills, or campfires safely and stylishly with this 2-pack of CAREVER USB rechargeable lighters. Featuring advanced plasma arc technology, these flameless, windproof lighters are a modern, eco-friendly upgrade from traditional butane lighters — perfect for home, kitchen, or outdoor use.

Features:

  • Safe & Smart Design: Anti-slip, push-button ignition with hidden arc head prevents accidental use. Includes auto shut-off after 7 seconds and multiple safety protections (overheat, overcharge, short-circuit).
  • Rechargeable & Long-Lasting: USB-C charging provides hundreds of uses per charge — no fluid or refills needed.
  • Quiet, Windproof & Splashproof: Ideal for lighting candles, grills, stoves, or campfires in any setting.
  • Compact & Portable: Sleek, lightweight, and easy to carry for everyday or travel use.
  • Gift-Ready Packaging: Includes 2 lighters, 2 USB cables, and 2 gift boxes, making it a perfect stocking stuffer or gadget gift for men, women, or anyone who loves candles or the outdoors.
  • Certified Quality: CE, RoHS, and UL tested for safety and durability.

A practical, stylish, and tech-savvy gift that’s sure to impress — perfect for birthdays, holidays, or “just because.”

Estimated Value: $16 – $30

Digital Instant-Read Thermometer (Black, Waterproof) item
Digital Instant-Read Thermometer (Black, Waterproof) item
Digital Instant-Read Thermometer (Black, Waterproof) item
Digital Instant-Read Thermometer (Black, Waterproof)
$5

Starting bid

Get fast, precise temperature readings with the BOMATA Digital Thermometer, designed for cooking, liquids, and even candle-making. Built for durability and accuracy, this waterproof thermometer delivers instant results in just seconds — perfect for kitchen pros, BBQ enthusiasts, or DIY crafters.

Features:

  • Waterproof (IPX7): Safe for full rinsing under water — ideal for liquids, soups, or milk.
  • Instant & Accurate: 2–4 second response time with ±1.8°F accuracy and a wide range of -58°F to +572°F.
  • Easy to Use: Simple on/off function, switchable °F/°C, hold reading option, and 10-minute auto shutoff to save power.
  • Durable & Food-Safe: 5-inch stainless steel probe ensures safe, reliable readings for meat, BBQ, or baking.
  • Convenient Design: Includes color-matched sheath with pocket clip and preloaded LR44 battery.
  • Built to Last: Backed by a 10-year warranty for long-term use.

Compact, accurate, and easy to clean — a must-have gadget for any kitchen or creative workspace!

Estimated Value: $10 – $20

RUNBOX Slim Leather Wallet with Money Clip & RFID Blocking item
RUNBOX Slim Leather Wallet with Money Clip & RFID Blocking item
RUNBOX Slim Leather Wallet with Money Clip & RFID Blocking item
RUNBOX Slim Leather Wallet with Money Clip & RFID Blocking
$5

Starting bid

Keep your essentials organized and protected with the RUNBOX Slim Wallet for Men, featuring RFID-blocking technology and a sleek, minimalist design. Crafted from premium vegan leather, this front-pocket wallet combines elegance, function, and security — perfect for everyday carry or gift giving.

Features:

  • RFID Anti-Theft Protection: Certified by the German Institute, this wallet blocks 13.56 MHz or higher RFID signals to safeguard your personal information.
  • Integrated Metal Money Clip: Securely holds multiple bills without bulk, keeping your wallet slim and efficient.
  • Slim & Stylish: Timeless design with clean lines, hand-stitched finish, and a durable vegan leather exterior.
  • Compact Convenience: Fits easily in front or back pockets while holding multiple cards, IDs, and cash.
  • Gift-Ready Packaging: Comes in a premium gift box — a perfect choice for Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas, or any special occasion.

A practical yet polished accessory that pairs modern security with classic style.

Estimated Value: $18 – $35

2-Piece Handbag Set: Large Tote & Crossbody Purse item
2-Piece Handbag Set: Large Tote & Crossbody Purse
$22

Starting bid

Elevate your everyday style with this Montana West handbag set, featuring a chic large tote and a coordinating crossbody purse. Crafted from premium vegan leather with durable hardware and smooth zippers, these versatile bags combine fashion, function, and comfort for any occasion.

Features:

  • High-Quality Materials: Made from durable vegan leather with reinforced stitching, smooth zippers, and sturdy handles for long-lasting use.
  • Stylish & Versatile: Includes a large tote for daily essentials and a medium crossbody purse with a trendy guitar strap for hands-free wear.
  • Spacious & Organized:
    • Tote: 14" x 4.5" x 10.5" (drop: 23.5")
    • Crossbody: 9" x 3.5" x 8"
    • Adjustable strap: 28.5"–50"
  • Comfortable to Carry: Lightweight design with easy-grip handles and adjustable strap for the perfect fit.
  • Classic Design: Elegant silhouette complements both casual and dressy looks.

A perfect blend of practicality and sophistication — ideal for work, travel, or everyday use.

Estimated Value: $60 – $70

Women’s Long Leaf Bi-Fold Wallet with Zipper & Buckle Khaki item
Women’s Long Leaf Bi-Fold Wallet with Zipper & Buckle Khaki item
Women’s Long Leaf Bi-Fold Wallet with Zipper & Buckle Khaki item
Women’s Long Leaf Bi-Fold Wallet with Zipper & Buckle Khaki
$5

Starting bid

Elegant and functional, this leaf-inspired bi-fold wallet combines everyday practicality with chic design. Crafted from premium PU leather, it offers a soft, luxurious feel while keeping essentials perfectly organized for any occasion.

Features:

  • Spacious & Organized: 11 card slots, 1 ID window, 3 receipt slots, 1 cash compartment, and 1 phone pocket — fits everything you need without the bulk.
  • Premium Material: Made from high-quality PU leather that’s smooth, durable, and easy to clean.
  • Stylish Design: Features a unique leaf-shaped snap button and matching cutout detail for a fashionable touch.
  • Secure & Practical: Zipper closure keeps valuables safe; compact size fits comfortably in hand or handbag.
  • Perfect Gift: Ideal for birthdays, Mother’s Day, anniversaries, or the holidays — a timeless and versatile accessory.

Size: 7.48" L × 3.74" W × 1.18" H

Estimated Value: $20 – $25

Ninja Blast Hover Soccer Light-Up Ball Rechargeable Indoor item
Ninja Blast Hover Soccer Light-Up Ball Rechargeable Indoor item
Ninja Blast Hover Soccer Light-Up Ball Rechargeable Indoor item
Ninja Blast Hover Soccer Light-Up Ball Rechargeable Indoor
$10

Starting bid

Bring the fun of soccer indoors with the Ninja Blast Hover Soccer Ball — the light-up, gliding ball that floats effortlessly over wood, tile, or carpet for non-stop action! Perfect for kids and families, it’s safe, rechargeable, and guaranteed to keep everyone moving and laughing.

Features:

  • Hover Technology: Glides smoothly on most flat surfaces — no grass required!
  • Light-Up Fun: Built-in LED lights make playtime exciting, especially in dim rooms or evening play.
  • Safe for Indoors: Soft foam bumper protects walls and furniture while keeping the game safe for kids and your home.
  • Rechargeable Design: No batteries needed — just plug in, charge, and play for hours.
  • Active Indoor Play: Great way to keep kids active, entertained, and away from screens.
  • Perfect Gift: A fun, energetic gift for birthdays, holidays, or family game nights — ideal for ages 6–12.

Estimated Value: $20 – $25

Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer 4 Pack Black Heavy-Duty Metal item
Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer 4 Pack Black Heavy-Duty Metal item
Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer 4 Pack Black Heavy-Duty Metal item
Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer 4 Pack Black Heavy-Duty Metal
$10

Starting bid

Maximize your kitchen space with this set of 4 magnetic spice racks, designed to attach securely to your refrigerator, oven, or any metal surface. Made from durable, rustproof metal, these racks provide convenient, accessible storage while keeping your countertops clutter-free.

Features:

  • Strong Magnetic Hold: Heavy-duty magnets stay firmly in place — no drilling or mounting required.
  • Rustproof & Durable: High-quality metal construction ensures long-lasting use.
  • Space-Saving Design: Perfect for small kitchens or apartments — keeps spices within easy reach.
  • Adjustable & Versatile: Move or reposition effortlessly; ideal for storing spices, condiments, or kitchen essentials.
  • Sleek & Functional: Modern black finish complements any kitchen décor.

A stylish and practical storage solution for any home chef!

Estimated Value: $25 – $30

24-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set w/Lids & Lab item
24-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set w/Lids & Lab item
24-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set w/Lids & Lab item
24-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set w/Lids & Lab
$18

Starting bid

Transform your kitchen or pantry into an organized, clutter-free space with this 24-piece airtight storage set from Vtopmart. Perfect for cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, snacks, and more, these BPA-free containers keep your food fresh, your shelves tidy, and your cooking effortless.

Features:

  • Complete Organization Set: Includes 24 containers in 4 convenient sizes —
    • 6 Tall (2.5 qt / 2.8 L)
    • 6 Large (1.8 qt / 2.0 L)
    • 6 Medium (1.5 qt / 1.6 L)
    • 6 Small (0.7 qt / 0.8 L)
  • Airtight & Fresh: Silicone-sealed, side-locking lids keep food dry and protected from air and moisture.
  • BPA-Free & Durable: Made from premium, food-safe plastic for long-lasting clarity and strength.
  • Stackable Design: Maximizes pantry and cabinet space while keeping everything neatly organized.
  • Easy to Label & Reuse: Includes 24 reusable chalkboard labels — simply wipe, rewrite, and restick as needed.
  • Clear & Convenient: Transparent design makes it easy to find what you need at a glance.

A must-have for any home chef or pantry perfectionist — stylish, practical, and built to last!

Estimated Value: $36 – $60

AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion #1 item
AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion #1 item
AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion #1 item
AI Robotic Puppy – Interactive, Lifelike Plush Companion #1
$8

Starting bid

Meet your new best friend — the AI Robotic Puppy, a lifelike, interactive plush dog that walks, barks, wags its tail, and responds just like a real puppy! Handcrafted with soft, high-quality plush and realistic detailing, this adorable companion brings joy, comfort, and endless smiles to pet lovers of all ages.

Features:

  • Lifelike Design: Handcrafted with realistic proportions, expressive eyes, and soft plush fur for a true-to-life appearance.
  • Smart Walking Technology: Built-in AI mechanism lets the puppy walk naturally, wag its tail, and explore your space like a real pet.
  • Interactive Behavior: Responds to touch and sound — barks when happy, leans in when petted, and reacts playfully to your voice.
  • Expressive Movements: Wags its tail and “sparkles” with joy, creating emotional connection and companionship.
  • No Training Needed: Ready to love and play right out of the box — no feeding, no mess, just endless affection.
  • Perfect Gift: A thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays, or anyone who dreams of having a furry friend — ideal for adults, seniors, or pet lovers.

A charming mix of technology and heart — your forever loyal companion without the cleanup!

Estimated Value: $10 – $70

Hot Wheels 100-Car Rolling Storage Case w/Handle and Wheels item
Hot Wheels 100-Car Rolling Storage Case w/Handle and Wheels item
Hot Wheels 100-Car Rolling Storage Case w/Handle and Wheels
$12

Starting bid

Keep your Hot Wheels collection organized and ready for adventure with this Hot Wheels 100-Car Case! Featuring a pull-up handle and wheels for easy transport, this durable plastic case stores up to 100 Hot Wheels or Matchbox-sized cars. The colorful racing graphic on the front makes it a fun and functional display for any collector or kid on the go.

Features:

  • Holds up to 100 die-cast cars
  • Rolling design with pull-up handle for easy portability
  • Sturdy, lightweight plastic construction
  • Bright, colorful Hot Wheels artwork
  • Great for kids, collectors, or travel

Condition: Brand new, never used.

Bath & Body Works “Snowy Peach Berry” Gift Set New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “Snowy Peach Berry” Gift Set New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “Snowy Peach Berry” Gift Set New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “Snowy Peach Berry” Gift Set New & Wrapped
$10

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or someone special with this Bath & Body Works Snowy Peach Berry gift set, beautifully wrapped and ready to give! This limited-edition fragrance combines juicy peach, sweet cranberry, and frosted jasmine for a bright and festive scent perfect for the holidays.

Set Includes:

  • Snowy Peach Berry Gentle Foaming Hand Soap (8.75 fl oz)
  • Snowy Peach Berry 3-Wick Candle (14.5 oz)
  • Wrapped in clear cellophane with a red Bath & Body Works ribbon — ready for gifting!

Condition: Brand new, factory sealed.

Perfect for: teacher gifts, holiday exchanges, or anyone who loves Bath & Body Works scents.

Bath & Body Works “Spiced Apple Toddy Gift Set New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “Spiced Apple Toddy Gift Set New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “Spiced Apple Toddy Gift Set New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “Spiced Apple Toddy Gift Set New & Wrapped
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy the warm and cozy scent of the holidays with this Bath & Body Works Spiced Apple Toddy gift set, beautifully wrapped and ready to give! This festive fragrance blends apple brandy, spiced plum, tart cranberry, and cinnamon stick for a comforting seasonal aroma.

Set Includes:

  • Spiced Apple Toddy Gentle Foaming Hand Soap (8.75 fl oz)
  • Spiced Apple Toddy 3-Wick Candle (14.5 oz)
  • Wrapped in clear cellophane with a red Bath & Body Works ribbon — perfect for gifting!

Condition: Brand new, never opened.

Perfect for: teachers, coworkers, or anyone who loves classic holiday scents.

Bath & Body Works “White Pumpkin” Gift Set – New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “White Pumpkin” Gift Set – New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “White Pumpkin” Gift Set – New & Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works “White Pumpkin” Gift Set – New & Wrapped
$10

Starting bid

Bring the cozy scent of fall into your home with this Bath & Body Works White Pumpkin gift set! Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift, this warm and inviting fragrance blends white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and ground spices for a comforting autumn aroma.

Set Includes:

  • White Pumpkin Fabric Care Fragrance Booster (18 oz) – adds a soft, seasonal scent to laundry
  • White Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle (14.5 oz) – fills your space with a sweet and spicy pumpkin glow
  • Wrapped in clear cellophane with a red Bath & Body Works ribbon

Condition: Brand new, unopened, and perfectly packaged for gifting.

Perfect for: fall lovers, hostess gifts, or anyone who can’t resist cozy seasonal scents.

Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere Gift Set New Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere Gift Set New Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere Gift Set New Wrapped item
Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere Gift Set New Wrapped
$10

Starting bid

Add a touch of winter luxury to your home with this Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere gift set. Wrapped and ready to give, this soothing fragrance combines vanilla cashmere cream, caramel woods, and frosted clementine for a soft, comforting scent perfect for the season.

Set Includes:

  • Snowflakes & Cashmere Gentle Foaming Hand Soap (8.75 fl oz)
  • Snowflakes & Cashmere Fabric Care Detergent (32 fl oz) – concentrated formula for long-lasting freshness
  • Wrapped in clear cellophane with a red Bath & Body Works ribbon

Condition: Brand new and sealed.

Perfect for: holiday gifting, self-care, or adding a cozy winter scent to your laundry and home.

Bath & Body Works Sleep Lavender/Vanilla Gift Set NewWrapped item
Bath & Body Works Sleep Lavender/Vanilla Gift Set NewWrapped item
Bath & Body Works Sleep Lavender/Vanilla Gift Set NewWrapped item
Bath & Body Works Sleep Lavender/Vanilla Gift Set NewWrapped
$15

Starting bid

Unwind and relax with this Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Sleep Collection, a soothing blend of lavender and vanilla designed to calm the mind and promote restful sleep. Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, this spa-inspired set transforms bedtime into a serene ritual.

Set Includes:

  • Sleep Body Wash & Foam Bath (10 fl oz)
  • Sleep Ultimate Hydration Body Cream (8 oz)
  • Sleep Essential Oil Pillow & Body Mist (5.3 fl oz)
  • Sleep Hand Cream (1 fl oz)
  • Packaged in a Bath & Body Works gift bag with tissue and ribbon

Condition: Brand new and sealed.

Perfect for: self-care lovers, relaxation gifts, or anyone who could use a little extra calm this holiday season.

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