Community Living Alternatives Silent Auction #2

Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theatre at the Miners Alley Performing Arts Center in Golden, Colorado! This donation includes two ticket vouchers for any upcoming Miners Alley Production during the 2025 season.

Details:

🎟️ Two vouchers (Any MAPAC or MATYA) – each valued at $64

Valid for any 2025 Miners Alley performance (subject to availability)

Reservations must be made through the box office at 303-935-3044

If a selected show is sold out, patrons can choose an alternate date or production

Total Value: $128

Donated By: Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden, CO

Website: www.minersalley.com