Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

Offered by

Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

About this shop

Community Shop

Polo SM-LG item
Polo SM-LG
$30

👕 Detective John Brown Memorial Golf Tournament Polo


A classic, comfortable performance polo featuring the embroidered tournament logo. Perfect for the course or everyday wear while supporting a meaningful cause.


Final shirt colors and design may vary.

Please note: Final shirt colors and design details have not been finalized and may vary.

Polo XL-XXXL item
Polo XL-XXXL
$35

👕 Detective John Brown Memorial Golf Tournament Polo


A classic, comfortable performance polo featuring the embroidered tournament logo. Perfect for the course or everyday wear while supporting a meaningful cause.


Final shirt colors and design may vary.

Please note: Final shirt colors and design details have not been finalized and may vary.

Hat item
Hat
$25

🧢 Detective John Brown Memorial Golf Tournament Hat


A classic adjustable hat featuring the embroidered JB logo. Perfect for the course or everyday wear while supporting a meaningful cause.


Final hat colors and design may vary.

Add a donation for Detective John Brown Memorial Foundation

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