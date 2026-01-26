CONNECT WITH NATURE SERIES: ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CARE FOR YOUNG TREES-SPRING-2026

The benefits of planting trees are well-known, but it’s important to understand what they need to remain healthy. Join staff from the New Jersey Tree Foundation as they share information on the proper care and pruning techniques required for successfully growing young trees. Topics will include how to correctly plant a tree, young tree care and maintenance, and pruning small branches using hand saws and pruning shears. After a short presentation indoors, we’ll head outside to look at trees in the field and view a demonstration of correct practices.