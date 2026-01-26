Rancocas Nature Center

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Rancocas Nature Center

About this event

CONNECT WITH NATURE SERIES: ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CARE FOR YOUNG TREES-SPRING-2026

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA

General Admission
Free

The benefits of planting trees are well-known, but it’s important to understand what they need to remain healthy. Join staff from the New Jersey Tree Foundation as they share information on the proper care and pruning techniques required for successfully growing young trees. Topics will include how to correctly plant a tree, young tree care and maintenance, and pruning small branches using hand saws and pruning shears. After a short presentation indoors, we’ll head outside to look at trees in the field and view a demonstration of correct practices.

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