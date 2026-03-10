Contemplating California Boutique

About this shop
Myra Simmons -- Black suffragette who fought to give women the right to vote in CA 1911.
Artist: Tracy Adewunmi
Vendor #: V01
Naomi Anderson -- Black suffragette who was known for her poetry and prose about the basic human right to vote.
Artist: Tracy Adewunmi
Vendor #: V01
Charlotta Bass -- First woman to own a newspaper in CA -- The California Eagle. Also the first woman to be nominated for VP of the United States.
Artist: Tracy Adewunmi
Vendor #: V01
Inglewood -- During the early 1900's Inglewood, CA was one of the many sundown cities. African Americans were forced to leave the city when the sun went down. However, this depiction shows the retreat into an imagined reflection where the church is sanctuary.
Artist: Tracy Adewunmi
Vendor #: V01
Poster: Inglewood vs ICE
Artist: Jorge Gomez
Vendor #: V02
Artist: Jorge Gomez
Vendor #: V02
Yucatan prints on handmade paper 8.5 x 12.5
Artist: Jorge Gomez
Vendor #: V02
Greeting cards 4x6 on Khadi Paper (blank inside)
Artist: Jorge Gomez
Vendor #: V02
Greeting cards 4x6 on Khadi Paper (blank inside)
Artist: Jorge Gomez
Vendor #: V02
Artist: Mary Harris
Vendor #: V03
Artist: Mary Harris
Vendor #: V03
Artist: Mary Harris
Vendor #: V03
Artist: Mary Harris
Vendor #: V03
Artist: Khin Paing
Vendor #: V04
Artist: Khin Paing
Vendor #: V04
Artist: Khin Paing
Vendor #: V04
Artist: Jesse Riveras
Vendor #: V05
Artist: Jesse Riveras
Vendor #: V05
Artist: Jesse Riveras
Vendor #: V05
Artist: Jesse Riveras
Vendor #: V05
Artist: Ginger Van Hook
Vendor #: V06
Artist: Ginger Van Hook
Vendor #: V06
Artist: Ginger Van Hook
Vendor #: V06
Artist: Ginger Van Hook
Vendor #: V06
Artist: Ginger Van Hook
Vendor #: V06
Artist: Ginger Van Hook
Vendor #: V06
Artist: Joyce Dallal
Vendor #: V07
Artist: Joyce Dallal
Vendor #: V07
Artist: Kyle Jordan
Vendor #: V08
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