Offered by

Inglewood Open Studios

About this shop

Contemplating California Boutique

CA-Myra Simmons (Wood) item
CA-Myra Simmons (Wood)
$150

Myra Simmons -- Black suffragette who fought to give women the right to vote in CA 1911.

Artist: Tracy Adewunmi

Vendor #: V01

CA-Naomi Anderson (Wood) item
CA-Naomi Anderson (Wood)
$150

Naomi Anderson -- Black suffragette who was known for her poetry and prose about the basic human right to vote.

Artist: Tracy Adewunmi

Vendor #: V01

CA- Charlotta Bass (Wood) item
CA- Charlotta Bass (Wood)
$150

Charlotta Bass -- First woman to own a newspaper in CA -- The California Eagle. Also the first woman to be nominated for VP of the United States.

Artist: Tracy Adewunmi

Vendor #: V01

CA- Inglewood (Sundown City) (Wood) item
CA- Inglewood (Sundown City) (Wood)
$150

Inglewood -- During the early 1900's Inglewood, CA was one of the many sundown cities. African Americans were forced to leave the city when the sun went down. However, this depiction shows the retreat into an imagined reflection where the church is sanctuary.

Artist: Tracy Adewunmi

Vendor #: V01

Inglewood vs ICE item
Inglewood vs ICE
$20

Poster: Inglewood vs ICE

Artist: Jorge Gomez

Vendor #: V02

Native California Tee item
Native California Tee
$40

Artist: Jorge Gomez

Vendor #: V02

Prints (variety) item
Prints (variety)
$15

Yucatan prints on handmade paper 8.5 x 12.5

Artist: Jorge Gomez

Vendor #: V02

Greeting Cards item
Greeting Cards
$8

Greeting cards 4x6 on Khadi Paper (blank inside)

Artist: Jorge Gomez

Vendor #: V02

Greeting Cards (Copy) item
Greeting Cards (Copy)
$8

Greeting cards 4x6 on Khadi Paper (blank inside)

Artist: Jorge Gomez

Vendor #: V02

What the Water Remembers
$10

Artist: Mary Harris

Vendor #: V03

The Faces that Travel With Us
$60

Artist: Mary Harris

Vendor #: V03

Cryptic Release 005
$20

Artist: Mary Harris

Vendor #: V03

The Distance Between
$120

Artist: Mary Harris

Vendor #: V03

Chinese Woman Portrait
$500

Artist: Khin Paing

Vendor #: V04

Ethnic Woman in Myanmar
$500

Artist: Khin Paing

Vendor #: V04

Chienland in Myanmar
$500

Artist: Khin Paing

Vendor #: V04

Art Shoes (size 5)
$80

Artist: Jesse Riveras

Vendor #: V05

Mac Miller
$500

Artist: Jesse Riveras

Vendor #: V05

Crypt Painting item
Crypt Painting
$250

Artist: Jesse Riveras

Vendor #: V05

Prints item
Prints
$40

Artist: Jesse Riveras

Vendor #: V05

Photograph Prints 11x14 or 11x17
$50

Artist: Ginger Van Hook

Vendor #: V06

Photograph Prints 8x10
$20

Artist: Ginger Van Hook

Vendor #: V06

Photograph Cards 4x5
$5

Artist: Ginger Van Hook

Vendor #: V06

Summer Blooms (small) item
Summer Blooms (small)
$20

Artist: Ginger Van Hook

Vendor #: V06

Summer Blooms (Medium) item
Summer Blooms (Medium)
$40

Artist: Ginger Van Hook

Vendor #: V06

Summer Blooms (large) item
Summer Blooms (large)
$50

Artist: Ginger Van Hook

Vendor #: V06

Territory Catalogs
$20

Artist: Joyce Dallal

Vendor #: V07

Textscapes Catalogs
$20

Artist: Joyce Dallal

Vendor #: V07

Prints
$200

Artist: Kyle Jordan

Vendor #: V08

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