Inglewood Open Studios

Inglewood Open Studios

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Our mission

Inglewood Open Studios fosters community engagement through art by providing local artists a platform to showcase their work and connect with the public. They host workshops and events that celebrate creativity and promote artistic expression in Inglewood.
Past events
Past events
Global Village Murals: a paid IOS opportunity
Custom
Global Village Murals: a paid IOS opportunity
Apr 2, 4:00 AM - Apr 19, 11:55 PM PDT
Inglewood, CA 90301, USA
Contemplating California Workshop: Ground
Event
Contemplating California Workshop: Ground
Mar 21, 1:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
3718 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043, USA
More ways to support us
Inglewood Open Studios Membership
Membership
Inglewood Open Studios Membership
Inglewood Open Studios (IOS) has been a part of the Inglewood Community for the past 16 years. Inorder to continue to grow and serve artists and art enthusiasts in our community, IOS is offering paid memberships. Paid membership are open to artists and non-artists alike. For local artists, an IOS membership is an investment in your career and local presence. For artists and art lovers/supports alike, membership in IOS s a low-cost way to support the local cultural economy.Artist Membership Fees$35 annuallyMember Benefits (artists)1. Exclusive Grant Opportunities2. Members get 10% discount on entry fees for all IOS opportunities3. Automatically members of IOS Crit Group4. Free or discounted admission to artist-focused workshops, such as sales and marketing,art show preparation, and social media strategy.5. Inclusion in member directories, website, and features on IOS social media accounts to reach newaudiences and potential collectors.6. A voice in the organization's direction (e.g. voting for board members)Patron Membership Fees$50 annuallyMember Benefits (non-artists)1. Priority registration (there is no registration, it’s open to public) for the annual IOS Art Walk and special events, such as intimate studio visits.2. Private pre-openings for shows and other events3. Community Philanthropy: The fee directly supports IOS's mission to support the arts and artists in Inglewood.Curious Membership Fees$10 annuallyMember Benefits (non-artists)1. Newsletter access2. Community Philanthropy: The fee directly supports IOS's mission to support the arts and artists in Inglewood.Disclaimer: Any and all non-visual art that requires any setup or display is the responsibility of the artist.
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Contemplating California Boutique
Shop
Contemplating California Boutique
Welcome to our boutique at the Contemplating California IOS Group Show.Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Inglewood Open Studios
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Fuel the Renaissance: Sponsor a Grand Griot
Donation
Fuel the Renaissance: Sponsor a Grand Griot
$1,400 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://inglewoodopenstudios.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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