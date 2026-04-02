Membership

Inglewood Open Studios Membership

Inglewood Open Studios (IOS) has been a part of the Inglewood Community for the past 16 years. Inorder to continue to grow and serve artists and art enthusiasts in our community, IOS is offering paid memberships. Paid membership are open to artists and non-artists alike. For local artists, an IOS membership is an investment in your career and local presence. For artists and art lovers/supports alike, membership in IOS s a low-cost way to support the local cultural economy.Artist Membership Fees$35 annuallyMember Benefits (artists)1. Exclusive Grant Opportunities2. Members get 10% discount on entry fees for all IOS opportunities3. Automatically members of IOS Crit Group4. Free or discounted admission to artist-focused workshops, such as sales and marketing,art show preparation, and social media strategy.5. Inclusion in member directories, website, and features on IOS social media accounts to reach newaudiences and potential collectors.6. A voice in the organization's direction (e.g. voting for board members)Patron Membership Fees$50 annuallyMember Benefits (non-artists)1. Priority registration (there is no registration, it’s open to public) for the annual IOS Art Walk and special events, such as intimate studio visits.2. Private pre-openings for shows and other events3. Community Philanthropy: The fee directly supports IOS's mission to support the arts and artists in Inglewood.Curious Membership Fees$10 annuallyMember Benefits (non-artists)1. Newsletter access2. Community Philanthropy: The fee directly supports IOS's mission to support the arts and artists in Inglewood.Disclaimer: Any and all non-visual art that requires any setup or display is the responsibility of the artist.