Cooking with Love Silent Auction at the Queen Mother Pageant

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Queen Mother Event at Key West Theater OR Metropolitan Community Church
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Treat yourself to a slice of Key West charm with a gift card to Clemente's Trolley Pizzeria. Known for its wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, this local favorite serves up classic Italian comfort in a fun and inviting setting.
Starting bid
Step into a true Key West tradition with a gift card to Fausto's Food Palace, the island’s oldest continuously operating business, proudly serving the community since 1926. This beloved neighborhood market offers a unique blend of gourmet specialties and local favorites!
Starting bid
Step into a true Key West tradition with a gift card to Fausto's Food Palace, the island’s oldest continuously operating business, proudly serving the community since 1926. This beloved neighborhood market offers a unique blend of gourmet specialties and local favorites!
Starting bid
Step into a true Key West tradition with a gift card to Fausto's Food Palace, the island’s oldest continuously operating business, proudly serving the community since 1926. This beloved neighborhood market offers a unique blend of gourmet specialties and local favorites!
Starting bid
Includes a Sandbar adventure, Dolphin watch tour, lunch, draft beer, and wine! Value if $295
Starting bid
Escape to island paradise with a two-night stay in a garden view guestroom at Parrot Key Hotel & Villas. Surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, these serene accommodations offer a peaceful retreat just moments from the vibrant energy of Key West. Sunday-Thursday, resort fee included. Valued at $499
Starting bid
Raise a glass to island vibes with a gift card to The Tiki House, a lively and colorful spot right on Duval Street. Known for its fun, laid-back atmosphere, this local favorite serves up creative tropical cocktails, ice-cold drinks, and good times all day long.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to island vibes with a gift card to The Tiki House, a lively and colorful spot right on Duval Street. Known for its fun, laid-back atmosphere, this local favorite serves up creative tropical cocktails, ice-cold drinks, and good times all day long.
Starting bid
Savor a truly unique Key West experience with a wine gift certificate to the Wine Gallery at The Gardens Hotel. Nestled within lush tropical gardens, this elegant and inviting space offers a relaxed, self-serve wine experience featuring dozens of selections from around the world. Guests can sip, sample, or enjoy a full glass at their own pace, often accompanied by live music in a beautifully serene setting
Starting bid
Savor a truly unique Key West experience with a wine gift certificate to the Wine Gallery at The Gardens Hotel. Nestled within lush tropical gardens, this elegant and inviting space offers a relaxed, self-serve wine experience featuring dozens of selections from around the world. Guests can sip, sample, or enjoy a full glass at their own pace, often accompanied by live music in a beautifully serene setting
Starting bid
Savor a truly unique Key West experience with a wine gift certificate to the Wine Gallery at The Gardens Hotel. Nestled within lush tropical gardens, this elegant and inviting space offers a relaxed, self-serve wine experience featuring dozens of selections from around the world. Guests can sip, sample, or enjoy a full glass at their own pace, often accompanied by live music in a beautifully serene setting
Starting bid
Celebrate a piece of Key West history with a charming swag bag from the Key West Woman’s Club. This delightful collection includes a cookbook filled with local favorites, a tea towel, mug, t-shirt, hat, ornament, and tote bag. Each item reflecting the spirit and tradition of this beloved community organization. Valued at $130
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Enjoy a delicious taste of Key West at Kim’s Kuban! Known for its authentic Cuban flavors and local charm, this spot serves up favorites like pressed Cuban sandwiches, savory pork dishes, and fresh island-inspired bites.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious taste of Key West at Kim’s Kuban! Known for its authentic Cuban flavors and local charm, this spot serves up favorites like pressed Cuban sandwiches, savory pork dishes, and fresh island-inspired bites.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious taste of Key West at Kim’s Kuban! Known for its authentic Cuban flavors and local charm, this spot serves up favorites like pressed Cuban sandwiches, savory pork dishes, and fresh island-inspired bites.
Starting bid
Furnish your space with style from Royal Furniture & Design! A locally loved showroom offering everything from beautiful home furnishings to full interior design services, this Key West staple has been helping create dream homes in the Florida Keys for decades.
Starting bid
Set off on an unforgettable island adventure with Sebago Key West! Known for their top-rated water excursions, Sebago offers a fun and scenic escape to the beautiful backcountry waters of Key West. Relax, swim, and soak up the sun on a guided sandbar safari experience.
Includes a Sandbar Safari for 2 (valued at $260)—perfect for making the most of paradise!
Starting bid
Set off on an unforgettable island adventure with Sebago Key West! Known for their top-rated water excursions, Sebago offers a fun and scenic escape to the beautiful backcountry waters of Key West. Relax and soak up the sun on a Captain's Choice Dolphin Watch for 2 experience. (valued at $160)—perfect for making the most of paradise!
Starting bid
Set off on an unforgettable island adventure with Sebago Key West! Known for their top-rated water excursions, Sebago offers a fun and scenic escape to the beautiful backcountry waters of Key West. Relax and soak up the sun on a AM/PM snorkel experience. (valued at $260)—perfect for making the most of paradise!
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable fine dining experience at A&B Lobster House, a Key West icon located right on the historic seaport. Known for its elegant waterfront views and upscale atmosphere, this longtime favorite specializes in fresh Maine and Florida lobster, premium steaks, and classic seafood dishes.
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable fine dining experience at A&B Lobster House, a Key West icon located right on the historic seaport. Known for its elegant waterfront views and upscale atmosphere, this longtime favorite specializes in fresh Maine and Florida lobster, premium steaks, and classic seafood dishes.
Starting bid
Experience coastal Italian dining at Bel Mare, where fresh seafood meets classic Mediterranean flavors. Located in the heart of Key West, this elegant spot is known for its house-made pastas, expertly prepared fish, and refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
Starting bid
Experience coastal Italian dining at Bel Mare, where fresh seafood meets classic Mediterranean flavors. Located in the heart of Key West, this elegant spot is known for its house-made pastas, expertly prepared fish, and refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
Starting bid
White Tarpon is a laid-back waterfront restaurant located at the A&B Marina in Key West’s historic seaport. Known for its relaxed island vibe and open-air seating, it offers fresh local seafood, creative cocktails, and one of the best harbor views in town.
Starting bid
White Tarpon is a laid-back waterfront restaurant located at the A&B Marina in Key West’s historic seaport. Known for its relaxed island vibe and open-air seating, it offers fresh local seafood, creative cocktails, and one of the best harbor views in town.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing stay in the heart of Old Town Key West at Heron House, an adults-only boutique retreat known for its lush tropical gardens, charming island décor, and peaceful atmosphere just steps from Duval Street. Guests can unwind by the pool, enjoy the rooftop sundeck, and experience the laid-back luxury of Old Town living.
Includes a 2-night stay in a suite room (valid May 1–Oct 15, 2026/2027)—the perfect island getaway in paradise. Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish waterfront escape at The Perry Hotel Key West, a modern marina-side retreat set on Stock Island just minutes from Old Town. Known for its relaxed luxury, spacious design, and stunning harbor views, The Perry offers a laid-back island vibe with upscale comfort, two waterfront pools, on-site dining, and easy access to boating and adventure.
Includes a 2-night stay in a Perry King Room (all fees included), valued at $1,000 the perfect blend of relaxation and Key West adventure.
Starting bid
The Salty Oyster is a casual, laid-back waterfront restaurant in Key West known for its relaxed island vibe and fresh, no-frills seafood. Located along the marina, it’s a great spot to unwind with cold drinks, enjoy local fish and shellfish, and take in beautiful harbor views.
Starting bid
The Salty Oyster is a casual, laid-back waterfront restaurant in Key West known for its relaxed island vibe and fresh, no-frills seafood. Located along the marina, it’s a great spot to unwind with cold drinks, enjoy local fish and shellfish, and take in beautiful harbor views.
Starting bid
The Salty Oyster is a casual, laid-back waterfront restaurant in Key West known for its relaxed island vibe and fresh, no-frills seafood. Located along the marina, it’s a great spot to unwind with cold drinks, enjoy local fish and shellfish, and take in beautiful harbor views.
Starting bid
Upgrade your haircare routine with premium salon-quality products from Paul Mitchell. This set includes Colorful Confections Shampoo and Conditioner, designed to gently cleanse, hydrate, and help maintain vibrant, color-treated hair while leaving it soft and healthy-looking. Also included is Flexible Super Clean Hairspray, providing lightweight, touchable hold with natural movement and a clean finish—perfect for everyday styling or finishing touches.
Total value: $50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refreshing island favorite with this delicious offering from Smoothie Shuttle Key West! Known for their fresh ingredients and creative blends, Smoothie Shuttle serves up energizing smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy bites that are perfect for a quick pick-me-up or a light, satisfying meal. Whether you’re fueling up after a beach day or just craving something cool and tasty, this is a local gem you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refreshing island favorite with this delicious offering from Smoothie Shuttle Key West! Known for their fresh ingredients and creative blends, Smoothie Shuttle serves up energizing smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy bites that are perfect for a quick pick-me-up or a light, satisfying meal. Whether you’re fueling up after a beach day or just craving something cool and tasty, this is a local gem you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refreshing island favorite with this delicious offering from Smoothie Shuttle Key West! Known for their fresh ingredients and creative blends, Smoothie Shuttle serves up energizing smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy bites that are perfect for a quick pick-me-up or a light, satisfying meal. Whether you’re fueling up after a beach day or just craving something cool and tasty, this is a local gem you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refreshing island favorite with this delicious offering from Smoothie Shuttle Key West! Known for their fresh ingredients and creative blends, Smoothie Shuttle serves up energizing smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy bites that are perfect for a quick pick-me-up or a light, satisfying meal. Whether you’re fueling up after a beach day or just craving something cool and tasty, this is a local gem you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Get a true taste of the islands with this incredible VIP package from Cooking School Key West! Perfect for foodies, couples, or anyone who loves the flavors of Key West, this exclusive experience includes:
Enjoy an unforgettable culinary adventure filled with delicious bites, island-inspired cocktails, and unique keepsakes from one of Key West’s favorite foodie destinations!
Total Package Value: $475
Starting bid
Beautiful handmade ceramic pour-over and matching mug set by Jennifer Island Girl. Featuring stunning ocean-inspired colors and artisan craftsmanship, this unique set is perfect for coffee lovers and collectors alike.
Value: $68
Starting bid
The MoMA Mondri Vase is a modern art-inspired statement piece designed by Frank Kerdil for the Museum of Modern Art Design Store. Inspired by the iconic geometric style of Piet Mondrian, this unique vase features multiple chambers that allow for creative floral arrangements from every angle.
Estimated Retail Value: Approximately $100–$125
Starting bid
Framed Mediterranean coastal landscape artwork featuring vibrant seaside scenery and calming ocean blues. A beautiful decorative statement piece perfect for any home or office. Valued at $200
Starting bid
A striking original expressionist portrait featuring bold color, rich texture, and powerful emotion. This one-of-a-kind acrylic painting makes a stunning statement piece for any home, office, or creative space. The vibrant palette and dramatic composition draw the viewer in and make this artwork impossible to ignore.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
A bold and colorful original painting capturing the beauty of a tropical sunset. Estimated value $95
Starting bid
Enjoy the lively atmosphere of Irish Kevin's with this gift card, perfect for great food, cold drinks, and unforgettable live entertainment in the heart of Key West!
Starting bid
Enjoy the lively atmosphere of Irish Kevin's with this gift card, perfect for great food, cold drinks, and unforgettable live entertainment in the heart of Key West!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a taste of Paris at La Grignote, a charming French café known for its fresh pastries, delicious breakfast and brunch favorites, and cozy island atmosphere.
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Enjoy fresh local seafood and laid-back island dining at The Fish House, a Florida Keys favorite known for its fresh catches, homemade sauces, and authentic Keys atmosphere.
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Bring a touch of tropical charm to your home with this beautiful set of 3 decorative metal wall hooks from Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory. Featuring elegant butterfly accents, these functional yet artistic hooks are perfect for adding island-inspired style to any space. Approximate value: $100.
Starting bid
This VIP bundle, valued at $160 includes:
Truman Little White House
1 admission ticket to the historic Truman Little White House museum tour.
Conch Tour Train
1 ticket for a narrated sightseeing tour of Old Town Key West.
Old Town Trolley Tour
1 hop-on, hop-off trolley tour ticket of Key West attractions.
Shipwreck Treasure Museum
1 admission ticket to the interactive shipwreck history museum.
Key West Aquarium
1 admission ticket to the Key West Aquarium featuring marine life exhibits.
Starting bid
This VIP bundle, valued at $160 includes:
Truman Little White House
1 admission ticket to the historic Truman Little White House museum tour.
Conch Tour Train
1 ticket for a narrated sightseeing tour of Old Town Key West.
Old Town Trolley Tour
1 hop-on, hop-off trolley tour ticket of Key West attractions.
Shipwreck Treasure Museum
1 admission ticket to the interactive shipwreck history museum.
Key West Aquarium
1 admission ticket to the Key West Aquarium featuring marine life exhibits.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for the following services:
A single last will & testament, valued at $1000.00
Starting bid
Authentic Italian cuisine in a restored Conch house on Duval street.
Handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, fresh local seafood, signature meat dishes & craft cocktails.
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