National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

Offered by

National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

About the memberships

Cornerstone Membership

Cornerstone Membership
$199

Valid until May 26, 2027

Reserved for our founding supporters, the Cornerstone Membership honors those who stood with us before the Museum opened its doors. Your continued annual membership ensures the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients — their sacrifice, courage, and character — are preserved, shared, and celebrated for generations to come.

Cornerstone Veteran Membership
$120

Valid until May 26, 2027

Reserved for Veteran founding supporters who joined us before the Museum opened, the Veteran Cornerstone Membership recognizes your service — both to our nation and to this mission. Your continued annual commitment ensures the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients are preserved, elevated, and shared to inspire future generations.

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