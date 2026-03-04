About the memberships
Valid until May 26, 2027
Reserved for our founding supporters, the Cornerstone Membership honors those who stood with us before the Museum opened its doors. Your continued annual membership ensures the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients — their sacrifice, courage, and character — are preserved, shared, and celebrated for generations to come.
Valid until May 26, 2027
Reserved for Veteran founding supporters who joined us before the Museum opened, the Veteran Cornerstone Membership recognizes your service — both to our nation and to this mission. Your continued annual commitment ensures the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients are preserved, elevated, and shared to inspire future generations.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!