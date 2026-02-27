Program Advertising Menu

About this event
8 left!
Price: $1,200
Ad Size: 8.5″ × 11″ (Full Page)
Description:
The most prominent placement in the program. Your full-page advertisement will appear on the back cover of the Nocturnes program, distributed to approximately 800 audience members across two performances at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on June 13, 2026. Ideal for businesses seeking maximum visibility and alignment with professional ballet and live performance.
8 left!
Price: $850
Ad Size: 8.5″ × 11″ (Full Page)
Description:
A high-impact full-page advertisement placed on the inside front or inside back cover of the program. This premium position ensures strong audience engagement and visibility throughout the performance experience, reaching an estimated 800 attendees across both shows.
8 left!
Price: $600
Ad Size: 8.5″ × 11″ (Full Page)
Description:
A full-page advertisement within the body of the program, offering strong exposure to an arts-engaged audience attending Pointeworks’ Season 3 mainstage production, Nocturnes, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.
8 left!
Price: $350
Ad Size: 8.5″ × 5.5″ (Horizontal)
Description:
A half-page advertisement placed horizontally within the program. A great option for local businesses and community partners looking to support professional dance while reaching an estimated 800 audience members.
8 left!
Price: $200
Ad Size: 4.25″ × 5.5″ (Vertical)
Description:
A quarter-page advertisement within the program, offering a cost-effective way to support Pointeworks’ artists and productions while reaching a dedicated La Jolla arts audience.
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