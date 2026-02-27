Program Advertising Menu

Anchor Sponsor — Back Cover Full Page Ad

Price: $1,200

Ad Size: 8.5″ × 11″ (Full Page)

Description:

The most prominent placement in the program. Your full-page advertisement will appear on the back cover of the Nocturnes program, distributed to approximately 800 audience members across two performances at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on June 13, 2026. Ideal for businesses seeking maximum visibility and alignment with professional ballet and live performance.