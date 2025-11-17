Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri

Corporate Sponsorship

830 E High St

Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA

Platinum Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:


• A full-page color interior advertisement in each issue of
the eight show playbills ($500 Value)


• 25 Gift Ticketsto be used at any show during the season


OR 4 Gold Passes ($400 Value)


• Your banner in the SGTMIDMO Lobby (you provide -
drop-off and pick-up)


• Link to your website on our website


• Your Logo on our PowerPoint announcements before
each show

Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$800

Gold Corporate Partner $800 receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A full page, black and white advertisement in each issue of the eight show playbills ($400 Value)
• 16 Gift Tickets OR 2 Gold Passes to be used at any show during the season ($200 Value)
• Link to your website on our website

Silver Corporate Sponsorship
$500

Silver Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A half page, black and white advertisement in each issue of the eight show playbills ($225 Value)
• 10 Gift Tickets OR 2 Season Passes for the season ($160 Value)

Bronze Corporate Sponsorship
$300

Bronze Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A quarter page, black and white ad in each issue of the eight show playbills ($150 Value)
• 5 Gift Tickets for the season ($75 Value)

