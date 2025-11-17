Corporate Sponsorship

Hosted by
Platinum Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A full-page color interior advertisement in each issue of
the eight show playbills ($500 Value)
• 25 Gift Ticketsto be used at any show during the season
OR 4 Gold Passes ($400 Value)
• Your banner in the SGTMIDMO Lobby (you provide -
drop-off and pick-up)
• Link to your website on our website
• Your Logo on our PowerPoint announcements before
each show
Gold Corporate Partner $800 receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A full page, black and white advertisement in each issue of the eight show playbills ($400 Value)
• 16 Gift Tickets OR 2 Gold Passes to be used at any show during the season ($200 Value)
• Link to your website on our website
Silver Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A half page, black and white advertisement in each issue of the eight show playbills ($225 Value)
• 10 Gift Tickets OR 2 Season Passes for the season ($160 Value)
Bronze Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:
• A quarter page, black and white ad in each issue of the eight show playbills ($150 Value)
• 5 Gift Tickets for the season ($75 Value)
