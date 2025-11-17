Corporate Sponsorship

Platinum Corporate Partner receives recognition in each issue of the eight show playbills:



• A full-page color interior advertisement in each issue of

the eight show playbills ($500 Value)



• 25 Gift Ticketsto be used at any show during the season



OR 4 Gold Passes ($400 Value)



• Your banner in the SGTMIDMO Lobby (you provide -

drop-off and pick-up)



• Link to your website on our website



• Your Logo on our PowerPoint announcements before

each show