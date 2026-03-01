Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri
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Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri

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Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri

Our mission

Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri enriches lives through community theater, sharing the love of Jesus and fostering compassion. They provide engaging performances while ensuring accessibility, aiming to create a brighter future through the arts.
Events
Events
New Kid on the Block
Event
New Kid on the Block
Jun 4 - Jun 13 | 6 dates & times
830 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA
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Drama CAMP
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Drama CAMP
Jun 15, 8:00 AM - Jun 19, 4:30 AM CDT
830 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA
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The Curious Savage
Event
The Curious Savage
Jul 23 - Aug 1 | 6 dates & times
830 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA
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Silent Sky
Event
Silent Sky
Sep 3 - Sep 12 | 6 dates & times
830 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA
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The Last Oasis
Event
The Last Oasis
Oct 15 - Oct 24 | 6 dates & times
830 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA
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Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
Event
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
Dec 3 - Dec 12 | 6 dates & times
830 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA
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More ways to support us
Gold & Season Passes
Event
Gold & Season Passes
Join Us with a Gold or Season Pass!Experience the joy of storytelling at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. With our Gold and Season Passes, you can immerse yourself in a series of performances that celebrate creativity and faith. Each show promises to be a beacon of inspiration and connection within our community.Pass Benefits:Gold Pass: Admits one patron to all performances of the 8 shows in our 2026 SeasonSeason Pass: Admits one patron to one performance of the 8 shows in our 2026 SeasonYour support helps us sustain an uplifting environment where art and faith come together. Secure your pass and become part of our story.
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Patron of The Arts
Event
Patron of The Arts
Become a Patron of The Arts at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. Join us in crafting meaningful experiences through high-quality plays and musicals that resonate with all. Engage with a vibrant community and share in the joy of theatrical storytelling. Your support helps us keep performances accessible and dynamic, fostering a welcoming space for dialogue and creativity.Support exceptional theatrical productions.Recognition in all show playbillsA portion of your donation is tax deductibleStep into the spotlight today.
Get your tickets
Corporate Sponsorship
Event
Corporate Sponsorship
Become a Corporate Sponsor at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. Join us in crafting meaningful experiences through high-quality plays and musicals that resonate with all. Engage with a vibrant community and share in the joy of theatrical storytelling. Your support helps us keep performances accessible and dynamic, fostering a welcoming space for dialogue and creativity.Support exceptional theatrical productions.Your ad in all 8 of the shows playbillGift tickets for your supportStep into the spotlight today.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.sgtmidmo.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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