Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri enriches lives through community theater, sharing the love of Jesus and fostering compassion. They provide engaging performances while ensuring accessibility, aiming to create a brighter future through the arts.
Join Us with a Gold or Season Pass!Experience the joy of storytelling at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. With our Gold and Season Passes, you can immerse yourself in a series of performances that celebrate creativity and faith. Each show promises to be a beacon of inspiration and connection within our community.Pass Benefits:Gold Pass: Admits one patron to all performances of the 8 shows in our 2026 SeasonSeason Pass: Admits one patron to one performance of the 8 shows in our 2026 SeasonYour support helps us sustain an uplifting environment where art and faith come together. Secure your pass and become part of our story.
Become a Patron of The Arts at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. Join us in crafting meaningful experiences through high-quality plays and musicals that resonate with all. Engage with a vibrant community and share in the joy of theatrical storytelling. Your support helps us keep performances accessible and dynamic, fostering a welcoming space for dialogue and creativity.Support exceptional theatrical productions.Recognition in all show playbillsA portion of your donation is tax deductibleStep into the spotlight today.
Become a Corporate Sponsor at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. Join us in crafting meaningful experiences through high-quality plays and musicals that resonate with all. Engage with a vibrant community and share in the joy of theatrical storytelling. Your support helps us keep performances accessible and dynamic, fostering a welcoming space for dialogue and creativity.Support exceptional theatrical productions.Your ad in all 8 of the shows playbillGift tickets for your supportStep into the spotlight today.