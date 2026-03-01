Event

Gold & Season Passes

Join Us with a Gold or Season Pass!Experience the joy of storytelling at Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri. With our Gold and Season Passes, you can immerse yourself in a series of performances that celebrate creativity and faith. Each show promises to be a beacon of inspiration and connection within our community.Pass Benefits:Gold Pass: Admits one patron to all performances of the 8 shows in our 2026 SeasonSeason Pass: Admits one patron to one performance of the 8 shows in our 2026 SeasonYour support helps us sustain an uplifting environment where art and faith come together. Secure your pass and become part of our story.