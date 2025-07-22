Corporate VIP Sponsorship Program

About the memberships
Renews monthly
You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for any performance or event – 7 days before opening to the public
*Listing/Logo of organization on our website with a link to their site
*Listing/Logo of organization in our show and other program information
*Akron Chapter BHS Certificate of Sponsorship Level
*Social Media post of sponsorship 2x a year
*Special newsletter and information on all upcoming events
Renews monthly
This level of support gives you everything listed for the Pitch Pipe Sponsor, plus these additional items:
*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year
*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)
*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 3x per year)
Renews monthly
This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:
*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)
*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)
*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.
*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 4x per year - ie, once per quarter)
Valid until July 20, 2027
You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for any performance or event – 7 days before opening to the public
*Listing/Logo of organization on our website with a link to their site
*Listing/Logo of organization in our show and other program information
*Akron Chapter BHS Certificate of Sponsorship Level
*Social Media post of sponsorship 2x a year
*Special newsletter and information on all upcoming events
Valid until July 20, 2027
This level of support gives you everything listed for the Pitch Pipe Sponsor, plus these additional items:
*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year
*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)
*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 3x per year)
Valid until July 20, 2027
This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:
*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)
*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)
*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.
*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 4x per year - ie, once per quarter)
$
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