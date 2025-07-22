Corporate VIP Sponsorship Program

You will receive the following by joining us at this level:

*Early access to ticket sales for any performance or event – 7 days before opening to the public

*Listing/Logo of organization on our website with a link to their site

*Listing/Logo of organization in our show and other program information

*Akron Chapter BHS Certificate of Sponsorship Level

*Social Media post of sponsorship 2x a year

*Special newsletter and information on all upcoming events