Offered by

Akron Chapter BHS

About the memberships

Corporate VIP Sponsorship Program

The Pitch Pipe Sponsor
$50

Renews monthly

You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for any performance or event – 7 days before opening to the public

*Listing/Logo of organization on our website with a link to their site

*Listing/Logo of organization in our show and other program information

*Akron Chapter BHS Certificate of Sponsorship Level

*Social Media post of sponsorship 2x a year

*Special newsletter and information on all upcoming events

Ringing Chord Sponsor
$100

Renews monthly

This level of support gives you everything listed for the Pitch Pipe Sponsor, plus these additional items:

*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year

*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)

*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 3x per year)

The Top Chord Sponsor
$200

Renews monthly

This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:

*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)

*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)

*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.

*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 4x per year - ie, once per quarter)

The Pitch Pipe Sponsor- Annual Membership
$600

Valid until July 20, 2027

You will receive the following by joining us at this level:
*Early access to ticket sales for any performance or event – 7 days before opening to the public

*Listing/Logo of organization on our website with a link to their site

*Listing/Logo of organization in our show and other program information

*Akron Chapter BHS Certificate of Sponsorship Level

*Social Media post of sponsorship 2x a year

*Special newsletter and information on all upcoming events

Ringing Chord Sponsor - Annual Membership
$1,200

Valid until July 20, 2027

This level of support gives you everything listed for the Pitch Pipe Sponsor, plus these additional items:

*20-minute quartet or VLQ performance once a year

*An additional 7-day window to purchase tickets to any show/event (14-day total)

*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 3x per year)

The Top Chord Sponsor - Annual Membership
$2,400

Valid until July 20, 2027

This level of support gives you everything listed for the previous levels plus these additional items:

*30-minute performance once a year (choice of quartet, VLQ, or chorus depending on requested date)

*10-day early access to ticket purchases for any show/event (24-day total)

*Free Singing Valentine to the person of your choice.

*Additional Social Media Acknowledgement of Sponsorship (for a total of 4x per year - ie, once per quarter)

Add a donation for Akron Chapter BHS

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