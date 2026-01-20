Courage in the Face of Hate: A convesation with Shabbos Kestenbaum

About this event
Suggested minimum donation $18 for a Conversation with Shabbos Kestenbaum.Thank You
🌟 Sponsor Ticket – Courage in the Face of Hate (Live Zoom Program) 🌟
Support an important live Zoom conversation focused on courage, Jewish identity, and responding to antisemitism in today’s climate.
By purchasing a Sponsor Ticket, you help make this educational program accessible to a wider audience while supporting meaningful Jewish education and community programming.
Sponsor Ticket Includes:
💻 Access to the live Zoom program
✡️ Recognition as an official program sponsor during the event
📣 Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
🔗 Your logo featured on our social media platforms with a clickable link to your website or organization
💙 Support for educational and awareness initiatives
Tax-Deductible Contribution:
This Sponsor Ticket purchase is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. A receipt will be provided for your records.
Your sponsorship helps sustain vital conversations and strengthens our community through education, visibility, and resilience.
👉 Thank you for helping make this program possible. ✡️💙
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