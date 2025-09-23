Coyotl + Macehualli's Silent Auction 🌿

TRADITION. Serigraph Print by Kalli Arte. 8"x10" FRAMED





“We younger generations have come to art along the path they left for us to follow: what we make with our bodies is not disconnected from our body and instead is a cycle of return. When we create, we invoke the body, our own and every body that came before us — against erasure, against massacre, against imprisonment, against illness, against forgetfulness. When we image these bodies in our work, we are imaging our homelands.”





Kalli Arte is a family artists collective based in Boyle Heights. Kalli Arte was started by two self-taught artist: Adriana Carranza, Alfonso Aceves and their four children. Kalli Arte is dedicated to speaking directly to their community and beyond through printmaking, gallery exhibitions, art installations, community workshops and marketplaces. All the art work created is originally designed and made by us.