Coyotl + Macehualli's Silent Auction 🌿

Starting bid
TRADITION. Serigraph Print by Kalli Arte. 8"x10" FRAMED
“We younger generations have come to art along the path they left for us to follow: what we make with our bodies is not disconnected from our body and instead is a cycle of return. When we create, we invoke the body, our own and every body that came before us — against erasure, against massacre, against imprisonment, against illness, against forgetfulness. When we image these bodies in our work, we are imaging our homelands.”
Kalli Arte is a family artists collective based in Boyle Heights. Kalli Arte was started by two self-taught artist: Adriana Carranza, Alfonso Aceves and their four children. Kalli Arte is dedicated to speaking directly to their community and beyond through printmaking, gallery exhibitions, art installations, community workshops and marketplaces. All the art work created is originally designed and made by us.
Starting bid
NELA native plant starter pack ~
Included in the plant pack: Rhus integrifolia (lemonade berry), Peritoma arborea (bladderpod), Sambucus nigra ssp. caerulea (elderberry), Salvia mellifera (black sage), Artemisia californica (sagebrush), Encelia californica (bush sunflower), Eriogonum fasciculatum (CA buckwheat).
Artemisia Nursery is a neighborhood nursery located in El Sereno. They specialize in California native plants and offer a variety of community-oriented workshops.
Starting bid
4 BOOKS:
1.) Omar El Akkad, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, Alfred Knopf, 2025
2.) Mohammed El Kurd, Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal, Haymarket Books, 2025
3.) Refaat Alareer, Ed., Gaza Writes Back: Short Stories from Young Writers in Gaza, Palestine, Just World Books, 2014
4.) Rashid Khalidi,The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, Metropolitan Books, 2020
In October 2023, Omar El Akkad tweeted, “One day, when it's safe, when there's no personal downside to calling a thing what it is, when it's too late to hold anyone accountable, everyone will have always been against this.” This tweet opens up questions about the gaps and failures of humanity that contribute to a present where not everybody is against the genocide in Palestine, let alone stopping it or holding perpetrators accountable. This collection connects El Akkad’s One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, a “powerful indictment of Western complicity” (book cover, Isabella Hammad) to Rashid Khalidi’s deep historical analysis of The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, told from a Palestinian perspective; a collection of stories by young writers in Gaza about the impact of the 2008-2009 war on their lives and the preservation of their memories in Gaza Writes Back; and Mohammed El Kurd’s Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal, an “urgent affirmation of the Palestinian condition of resistance and refusal” that asks "why must Palestinians prove their humanity by appearing to be perfect victims?" and “presents a powerfully simple demand: dignity for the Palestinians” (book cover).
Starting bid
2 General Admission tickets to The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures! The Academy Museum is Los Angeles' Largest Museum Dedicated to the Arts, Sciences, and Artists of Moviemaking. General admission tickets to the museum grant access to all galleries, including special exhibitions. 6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Starting bid
1 Flash Tattoo. Black Ink
From @SpellDealer on Instagram FILIPINO HAND POKE ARTIST
~ Filipinotown based
Ria Caranay is a Filipino hand poke artist whose inspiration comes from personal connection to land, sea, and its creatures.
Picture of flash sheet above.
Starting bid
SISTERHOOD. Serigraph Print by Kalli Arte. 8"x10" FRAMED -------
Starting bid
Book of Poetry and Limited Edition Letter Pressed Poem 9.25 x 18 inches ~~~
AUTO BODY by Vickie Vértiz and Letter pressed poem with illustration titled SAN FRANCISCO. San Francisco is the seventh broadside in the Latinx/Chicanx/Poetx Broadside Series. Designed using Perpetua types, and printed on Arches Watercolor paper in an edition of sixty by Felicia Rice at Moving Parts Press.
Bio: Vickie Vértiz is an award-winning Mexican American poet, writer, and professor whose work has appeared in the New York Times magazine, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She teaches in the Writing Program at UC Santa Barbara.
Starting bid
In this bundle you are bidding on a PACK OF 4 POSTCARDS by LA born and raised artist césar montero along with 4 VIP TICKETS TO THE BROAD MUSEUM.
This VIP pass allows you to enter the museum at any time during open hours and skip lines. https://www.instagram.com/prolemex/
Starting bid
FLORAL GREAT HORNED OWL by Pável Acevedo 15"x12" FRAMED
Bio: PÁVEL ACEVEDO (Oaxaca.1984)
Printmaker, muralist and art educator based in Los Angeles California.
I started as a self taught artist on the Oaxacan coast and my formal education began in Oaxaca City. As a student of Rufino Tamayo studio, I began taking lithography and painting workshops and concluded my studies at the Fine Arts School of Oaxaca City. My artistic work reflects the collectivism that exists in the ecosystems of the natural world and modern society. In exploring social topics, my Art work comments on the issues between the problems of hierarchy and structures of economic and political power and how it affects migration, borders,and social and environmental justice.
The visual representation of my work includes beings that inhabit the natural and urban world, inspired by the oral stories of the Zapotec and the deities of the south sierras of Oaxaca.
When I listened to the stories told by my grandfather, I questioned modern life and the progress of individualism and how it resulted in greed in the western society.
I choose to represent protest as a celebration and fight, demanding the impossible.
In my work, I celebrate groups and people that fight for a world where many world’s fit while also existing in these dystopian times.
Starting bid
Anti-Fascist Coyotes, 2025 by Kenji Liu.
Oil paint on canvas
16" wide x 20" high
El Sereno artist Kenji Liu's portrait of two coyotes in a lush garden emphasizes the crucial role that humor plays in resisting fascism. Satire, humor, and irony are important tools for stripping away the illusion of fascism's dominance. Find more work by Kenji on IG: @kenjiliu.art
Starting bid
A set of 4 tickets to the Natural History Museum and a copy of the book Wild LA by Gregory B. Pauly and Lila M. Higgins.
Wild LA tells the stories of Los Angeles’ surprising nature, its plants and animals, and how we humans interact with all of them.
L.A. may have a reputation as a concrete jungle, but it’s actually incredibly biodiverse, full of an amazing array of wildlife. You just need to know where to find it, how to look for it, and the stories behind it! Wild L.A. is part natural history, field guide, and trip planner. You’ll learn about the factors shaping local nature—including floods, fire, and climate—and see what we think is amazing about over one hundred easy-to-spot species, from sea turtles to rare plants to Hollywood's famous mountain lion, P-22. We also have created hikes you can take, which uncover natural wonders you can experience on hiking trails, but also in public parks and outside spots in your neighborhood.
Authors: Lila Higgins, Gregory B. Pauly, Jason G. Goldman, and Charles Hood
Starting bid
Purple, circular tiered pendant earrings filled with laser cut floral design. Handmade by Bronx Born artesana, Tarin Andrea.
In an article with Cultural Survival, Tarin Andrea shares what her craft means to her:
"Within each earring is much labor and love, which emerges in conversations when she sells her work. “I want to tell [people] how I made this, what I was thinking when I made it. Maybe it came from a dream . . . it is important for [the buyer] to know that, because it transfers energy. I’m working with wood, I’m working with leather, I’m working with things that had a life at some point.”
Gonzalez’s jewelry is composed of materials sourced from other Native artisans and contains both implicit and explicit statements about her experience in the Bronx in community organizing and activism; it was in the activist space that her art blossomed into wearable statements declaring solidarity with Indigenous Peoples globally. “When I started to create my art, I wanted to bring the flavor of the Bronx and of being an activist—I was making statement pieces. People wear regalia, these beautiful adornments. It makes a statement of who you are and who your people are...""
Follow Tarin on
Instagram: @tarinandreadesigns
Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TarinAndreaDesigns
Starting bid
Books include:
1.) George Jackson, Blood in My Eye, Black Classic Press, 1990
2.) Assata Shakur, Assata: An Autobiography, Zed Books, 1987
3.) Orisanmi Burton, Tip of the Spear: Black Radicalism, Prison Repression, and the Long Attica Revolt, UC Press, 2023
4.) Too Black and Rasul A. Mowatt, Laundering Black Rage: The Washing of Black Death, People, Property, and Profits, Routledge, 2024
This collection brings together books in the Black radical tradition that build analyses of historical and political conditions to ground Black liberation struggles. George Jackson’s Blood in My Eye was written in San Quentin and completed days before he was killed by prison guards on August 21, 1971. “In prison, [Jackson had] read widely and transformed himself into an activist and [revolutionary] political theoretician” (book cover). Assata Speaks “recounts the experiences that led [Assata Shakur] to a life of activism and portrays the strengths, weaknesses, and eventual demise of Black and White revolutionary groups at the hands of government officials…. [After] Shakur escaped from prison[, s]he was given political asylum by Cuba, where she now resides”(book cover). Orisanmi Burton’s Tip of the Spear offers a contemporary assessment of state repression, arguing that “prisons are a domain of hidden warfare withing US borders.” He re-examines Black radical prison movements through which the intellectual and political aims of incarcerated people lead the struggle. Burton sees prisons “not only as as sites of race war and class war, of counterinsurgency and genocide, but also as sources of defiant Black life, revolutionary consciousness, and abolitionist possibility” (book cover). Laundering Black Rage, by Too Black and Rasul A. Mowatt argue that “counterinsurgent tactics of the State… consistently convert Black Rage into a commodity to be bought, sold, and repressed. Laundering Black Rage investigates how Rage directed at the police murder of George Floyd could be marshalled to funnel the Black Lives Matter movement into corporate advertising and questionable leadership, while increasing the police budgets inside the laundry cities of capital—largely with our consent. [The book] also lays the groundwork for upending the laundering process through an anti-colonial struggle” (book cover).
Starting bid
Turquoise stone earrings. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Books include:
1.) Justin Acres Chacón, Radicals in the Barrio: Magonistas, Socialists, Wobblies, and Communists in the Mexican American Working Class, Haymarket Books, 2018
2.) Eduardo Galeano, Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent, Monthly Review Press, 1997.
3.) Harry E. Vanden and Marc Becker, eds., Jose Carlos Mariátegui: An Anthology, Monthly Review Press, 2011
4.) Kelly Lytle Hernández, Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire & Revolution in the Borderlands, W.W. Norton & Co., 2022.
5.) Héctor Tóbar, Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of "Latino," Picador, 2023.
The collection brings together books that show the impact of political radicalism across borders. In Open Veins of Latin America, Eduardo Galeano provides historical context of the colonization and exploitation throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, plundered for natural resources that provided wealth in the US and Europe. Kelly Lytle Hernández’s Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire & Revolution in the Borderlands tells the story of magonistas, migrants who sparked the 1910 Mexican Revolution from the U.S., struggled to end the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz, and threw US imperialists out of Mexico. Justin Acres Chacón’s Radicals in the Barrio dives into radicalism in the Mexican and Chicano working class, drawing from cross-border radical politics and organizing. Héctor Tobar’s Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of "Latino" takes a look at the impact of colonialism and resistance in Latine communities in the U.S., drawing from his parents’ migration from Guatemala. Jose Carlos Mariátegui: An Anthology rounds out the collection with writings about the adaptation of Marxist theory for those fighting for the revolutionary transformation of particular conditions in Latin America, specifically in Perú.
Starting bid
Tan, leather bracelet with wave design. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Extra Long necklace with stones and beads. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Earrings that look like eyes! Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Tan and blue earrings. Beaded detail on leather ovals. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Metal Bracelet with circular stones. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Leather Brooch . Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Turquoise Earrings. Clustered cascading turquoise spikes. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Metal Ring with assorted jewels. Handmade by Tarin.
Starting bid
Private Native Bee Talk by Lola Salgado for a group of 7-10 ppl and a jar of Honey from El Sereno’s “Honey man” Victor ‘s honey
Join Lola for a native bee + plant workshop in your local green space. Discover how Southern California’s native bees team up with native plants, why they’re different from honey bees, and how you can help create habitats that keep our ecosystems buzzing.
Follow on Instagram @chicawithbees
Starting bid
CookinGenie personal chef for 2-4 guests
Ideal for support with dinner parties, meal prep and those nights when you just can't
Visit cookingenie.com for more details!
Starting bid
Winner can choose between two expert-led services, both designed to provide clarity and confidence in their financial journey:
Option A: Tax Preparation
• Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or any prior year)
• Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
• Guidance on tax compliance best practices
• Virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
• IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
• Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
• Strategic insight into relief programs
• Preventive tax issue consultation
Starting bid
Choose between Tai Chi or Alexander Technique Session with local Chinatown Instructor Misako Tsuchiya.
Learn more about Misako, Alexander Technique or Tai Chi at Movewithmisako.com
Starting bid
Win (2) Tickets to a performance at A Noise Within
Our 2025-2026 season, Songs from the Volcano, bursts with timeless stories of upheaval, transformation, and the embers that push us to grow. These plays blend laughter, heartbreak, and self-discovery, reminding us that even in chaos, humanity finds a way to rise.
Starting bid
Bundle includes:
