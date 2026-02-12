CPNS Summer Camp 2026

About this event
Camp is held in two week sessions, Monday - Thursday, 9am - 12pm. Please ensure that the date range selected above matches your desired camp session. To purchase more than one session, please complete a separate order. To receive the 10% sibling discount, use discount code SIBLING at checkout
Session 1: June 15 – June 25
Session 2: June 29 – July 9
Session 3: July 13 – July 23
Extend your child's camp day to 12:30pm with Lunch Bunch. This is a calm, cozy time for children to eat together, enjoy stories, and wind down after a fun-filled morning. Children should bring a nut-free lunch from home.
Buy out of the parent workday requirement (once per camp session). Cost is per child and spots are limited. If sold out, email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!