CPNS Summer Camp 2026

Camp is held in two week sessions, Monday - Thursday, 9am - 12pm. Please ensure that the date range selected above matches your desired camp session. To purchase more than one session, please complete a separate order. To receive the 10% sibling discount, use discount code SIBLING at checkout



Session 1: June 15 – June 25

Session 2: June 29 – July 9

Session 3: July 13 – July 23