Crab & Wine and Music Festival - Beats & Pedals Festival

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About this event
• Access to the event
• First come, first served seating
• Food, music, and wine experience
• 1-hour early admission
• Access to both event sessions
• Skip-the-line pass
• Guaranteed seating
• Tent access
• Everything included in VIP Admission
• 1-hour early private tasting experience
• Reserved premium seating area
• Complimentary wine tastings from select vendors
• Meet & greet with featured winemakers / special guests
$
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