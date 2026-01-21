Individuals Making Positive Active Change Together

Hosted by

Individuals Making Positive Active Change Together

About this event

Crab & Wine and Music Festival - Beats & Pedals Festival

2 Harbor Ct

Portsmouth, VA 23704, USA

General Admission
$60

• Access to the event

• First come, first served seating

• Food, music, and wine experience

VIP Admission
$75

• 1-hour early admission
• Access to both event sessions
• Skip-the-line pass
• Guaranteed seating
• Tent access

Ultra VIP
$100

• Everything included in VIP Admission
• 1-hour early private tasting experience
• Reserved premium seating area
• Complimentary wine tastings from select vendors
• Meet & greet with featured winemakers / special guests

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