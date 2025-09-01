Individuals Making Positive Active Change Together

Individuals Making Positive Active Change Together

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Our mission

Individuals Making Positive Active Change Together empowers communities through collaboration, support, and engagement, fostering positive change and enhancing quality of life for all members. Join us to make a meaningful impact together.
Events
Events
4F Biggest Back to School Event Block Party | Vendor Registration
Event
4F Biggest Back to School Event Block Party | Vendor Registration
Aug 9, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
900 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23704, USA
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Jericho Walk | Vendor Registration
Event
Jericho Walk | Vendor Registration
Aug 30, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
900 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23704, USA
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Crab & Wine and Music Festival - Beats & Pedals Festival
Event
Crab & Wine and Music Festival - Beats & Pedals Festival
Sep 19, 1:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
2 Harbor Ct, Portsmouth, VA 23704, USA
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Beats N Pedals Festival - Sunday Service
Event
Beats N Pedals Festival - Sunday Service
Sep 20, 9:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
2 Harbor Ct, Portsmouth, VA 23704, USA
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3rd Annual Do Gooder Brunch
Event
3rd Annual Do Gooder Brunch
Oct 1, 11:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
3801 King St, Portsmouth, VA 23707, USA
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3rd Annual Do Gooder Brunch | Vendor Registration
Event
3rd Annual Do Gooder Brunch | Vendor Registration
Oct 1, 11:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
1200 Potomac Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23707, USA
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Holiday Giveaway | Vendor Registration
Event
Holiday Giveaway | Vendor Registration
Dec 17, 9:00 - 12:00 PM EST
3421 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA
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More ways to support us
Safe and Sound Membership
Membership
Safe and Sound Membership
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Safe and Sound Ambassador Sponsorship Level
Custom
Safe and Sound Ambassador Sponsorship Level
Your sponsorship helps fuel the Safe & Sound Movement by I.M.P.A.C.T., a community-driven initiative focused on reducing crime and violence through financial, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness.With your support, we’re able to:• Provide resources to underserved families• Fund youth programs and mentorship• Host impactful events like Beats & Pedals Festival• Strengthen grassroots organizationsA portion of proceeds goes directly back into the community through programs and mini-grants.This is more than a donation, it’s an investment in safer, stronger communities.Together, we are limitless.
Learn more
Friday Economic Night Empowerment - Beats N Pedals Festival
Event
Friday Economic Night Empowerment - Beats N Pedals Festival
Friday Economic Night Empowerment – Beats N Pedals Festival 🎶🚲 brings music, movement, and community together to explore real, practical ways to grow local opportunity.By registering, you help IMPACT create space for honest conversations on work, money, and access—while celebrating the creativity and resilience already in our neighborhoods. Your presence adds power to community‑driven change.
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Our website

https://www.impactminds7.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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