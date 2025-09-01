Individuals Making Positive Active Change Together

Safe and Sound Ambassador Sponsorship Level
Your sponsorship helps fuel the Safe & Sound Movement by I.M.P.A.C.T., a community-driven initiative focused on reducing crime and violence through financial, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness.With your support, we’re able to:• Provide resources to underserved families• Fund youth programs and mentorship• Host impactful events like Beats & Pedals Festival• Strengthen grassroots organizationsA portion of proceeds goes directly back into the community through programs and mini-grants.This is more than a donation, it’s an investment in safer, stronger communities.Together, we are limitless.