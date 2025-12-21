Craftsman Club #4 Inaugural Charity Golf Outing & Sponsorships

About this event
Bring your group and enjoy a full afternoon of golf, fellowship, and friendly competition at the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing.
Foursome registration includes:
Registering as a foursome ensures your group plays together, making it perfect for friends, colleagues, or business partners.
This purchase is not tax-deductible.
Enjoy a full afternoon of golf and fellowship at the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing at Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Perfect for individual golfers looking to enjoy a great day on the course and connect with others.
Your registration includes:
Single golfers will be paired with other participants, making this a relaxed and social experience whether you’re coming on your own or meeting new people.
This purchase is not tax-deductible.
Add some friendly competition to your round and increase your chances to win prizes.
The Games Package includes entry into:
Plus:
This package is a great way to make the round more engaging while supporting the event and adding a little strategy (and forgiveness) to your scorecard.
Position your business as the title partner of the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing and receive the highest level of visibility throughout the event.
Presenting Sponsor benefits include:
As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.
Support the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing while gaining strong visibility among golfers, community leaders, and local professionals.
Gold Sponsor benefits include:
As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.
Support the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing while gaining meaningful recognition and visibility throughout the event.
Silver Sponsor benefits include:
As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.
Show your support for the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing and the mission of Craftsman Club 4 with a strong entry-level sponsorship.
Bronze Sponsor benefits include:
As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.
Support the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing with a targeted sponsorship at one of the course’s tee boxes or greens.
Hole Sponsor benefits include:
As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter.
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