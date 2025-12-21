Craftsman Club 4

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Craftsman Club 4

About this event

Craftsman Club #4 Inaugural Charity Golf Outing & Sponsorships

6484 Sutton Rd

Whitmore Lake, MI 48189, USA

Foursome Golfer Registration
$460
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your group and enjoy a full afternoon of golf, fellowship, and friendly competition at the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing.


Foursome registration includes:

  • Driving range access for all four golfers
  • 18 holes of golf with cart
  • Hot dog and drink at the turn for each golfer
  • Casual banquet-style dinner following play

Registering as a foursome ensures your group plays together, making it perfect for friends, colleagues, or business partners.


This purchase is not tax-deductible.

Single Golfer Registration
$120

Enjoy a full afternoon of golf and fellowship at the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing at Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Perfect for individual golfers looking to enjoy a great day on the course and connect with others.


Your registration includes:

  • Driving range access to warm up
  • 18 holes of golf with cart
  • Hot dog and drink at the turn
  • Casual banquet-style dinner following play

Single golfers will be paired with other participants, making this a relaxed and social experience whether you’re coming on your own or meeting new people.


This purchase is not tax-deductible.

Games Package
$25

Add some friendly competition to your round and increase your chances to win prizes.

The Games Package includes entry into:

  • Long Drive
  • Closest to the Pin
  • Longest Putt
  • Straightest Drive

Plus:

  • 1 Mulligan (use anytime during play)

This package is a great way to make the round more engaging while supporting the event and adding a little strategy (and forgiveness) to your scorecard.

Mulligan - 1
$5
Mulligan - 5
$20
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Position your business as the title partner of the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing and receive the highest level of visibility throughout the event.


Presenting Sponsor benefits include:

  • Event presented by [Sponsor Name]
  • Premium logo placement on event signage, website, and sponsor board
  • Recognition during opening remarks and awards presentation
  • Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
  • Four complimentary golfer registrations

As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor
$1,250

Support the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing while gaining strong visibility among golfers, community leaders, and local professionals.


Gold Sponsor benefits include:

  • Large logo placement on the sponsor board and event website
  • Verbal recognition during the awards presentation
  • Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
  • Two complimentary golfer registrations

As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.

Silver Sponsor
$750

Support the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing while gaining meaningful recognition and visibility throughout the event.


Silver Sponsor benefits include:

  • Logo placement on the sponsor board and event website
  • Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
  • One complimentary golfer registration

As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.

Bronze Sponsor
$400

Show your support for the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing and the mission of Craftsman Club 4 with a strong entry-level sponsorship.


Bronze Sponsor benefits include:

  • Name or logo displayed on the sponsor board
  • Website recognition

As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter outlining the deductible portion of this sponsorship.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Support the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing with a targeted sponsorship at one of the course’s tee boxes or greens.


Hole Sponsor benefits include:

  • Signage recognition at your designated hole throughout the event

As a tax-exempt organization, Craftsman Club 4 will provide a formal tax acknowledgment letter.

Add a donation for Craftsman Club 4

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