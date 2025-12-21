Craftsman Club #4 Inaugural Charity Golf Outing & Sponsorships

Bring your group and enjoy a full afternoon of golf, fellowship, and friendly competition at the Craftsman Club 4 Inaugural Golf Outing.





Foursome registration includes:

Driving range access for all four golfers

18 holes of golf with cart

Hot dog and drink at the turn for each golfer

Casual banquet-style dinner following play

Registering as a foursome ensures your group plays together, making it perfect for friends, colleagues, or business partners.





This purchase is not tax-deductible.