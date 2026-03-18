Crime and Pun-Ishment 1920's Murder Mystery Experience

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About this event
$
One seat, one mystery, and one unforgettable night.
Purchase an individual ticket and step into a speakeasy scandal where nothing is quite what it seems. With mobsters, secrets, and a murder to solve, you’ll mix, mingle, gather clues, and play your part in unraveling the night’s deadly events.
Come ready for laughter, intrigue, and a whole lot of 1920s fun.
A perfect night out—with a deadly twist!
Grab your favorite partner in crime and step into a speakeasy where the drinks are flowing, the secrets are swirling, and someone has just been put on ice. As a sleuthing duo, you’ll trade clues, question suspects, and work together to crack the case before the culprit makes a clean getaway.
Two guests, double the fun, and one mystery you’ll be talking about long after the last clue is revealed.
Bring your whole crew to crack the case!
Reserve a table for 8 and turn your group into the sharpest detectives in the speakeasy. When murder crashes the party at Mafia Don Lou Zar’s juice joint, your table will have a front-row seat to all the secrets, suspects, and shocking twists.
Perfect for friends, families, or teams who want to dine, laugh, investigate, and solve the mystery together — all while dressed to the nines in their best 1920s looks.
Make it a full house—and a night to remember!
Gather your gang and reserve a table for 10 for the ultimate murder mystery experience. With shady characters, hidden motives, and one killer on the loose, your group will become its own crime-solving squad as you piece together the clues and race to uncover the truth.
It’s the perfect way to enjoy an evening of dinner, drama, and roaring ’20s fun with your favorite people.
Gather your whole gang for a night of mystery, mischief, and mayhem!
Reserve a table for 12 and make your group part of the most unforgettable night at Mafia Don Lou Zar’s juice joint. When someone gets put on ice, your table will be right in the middle of the action — trading clues, uncovering secrets, and working together to solve the crime before the culprit slips away.
Perfect for larger groups who want to dine, laugh, investigate, and enjoy a roaring ’20s evening together in their best speakeasy style.
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