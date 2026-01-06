Crime Stoppers of Michigan's Annual Donor's Campaign

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 7, 2027
·Donors with gifts from $50 to $250+ will pack twice the punch until January 31, 2026! The Crime Stoppers Board is matching the first $25,000 raised in the 2026 Annual Campaign.
· Donors with gifts of $100+ will also receive a commemorative Crime Stoppers T-Shirt for 2026.
· Donors with gifts of $250+ will also be eligible to be a member of Crime Stoppers SE Michigan Virtual Advisory Board (VAB). This Board with meet semi-annually with Crime Stoppers Executive Committee and CEO. It will have an opportunity to better understand Crime Stoppers and to share a community perspective / voice.
· Donors with gifts of $250+ will also receive a 10% discount on admission to Crime Stoppers events during the calendar year.
Valid until March 7, 2027
· Donors with gifts from $1,000 to $2,500+ pack twice the punch until January 31, 2026! The Crime Stoppers Board is matching the first $25,000 raised in the 2026 Annual Campaign.
· Donors at these levels will also receive a commemorative Crime Stoppers T-Shirt for 2026.
· Donors with gifts of $1,000 + will also be eligible to be a member of Crime Stoppers SE Michigan Virtual Advisory Board (VAB) and serve on its Executive Committee. This Board meets semi-annually with Crime Stoppers CEO and Board Executive Committee. As a member, you will have an opportunity to provide leadership, better understand Crime Stoppers, and to share a community perspective / voice. This group will also be invited to attend at least one full Board of Directors’ meeting.
· Donors with gifts of $1,000+ will also receive a 20% discount on admission to Crime Stoppers events during the calendar year.
Valid until March 7, 2027
· Donors at this level will receive all the items listed under Level II plus the following:
· Members in good standing will be invited to join the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors for the duration of the 2026 calendar year. The Nominating Committee will execute a fast tracked process.
· Level III members will be invited annually to a meeting with police chiefs from SE Michigan.
· Level III members will also be invited to a VIP experiential opportunity (TBD) put on by Crime Stoppers and one of its community partners.
