Crime Stoppers of Michigan's Annual Donor's Campaign

· Donors with gifts from $1,000 to $2,500+ pack twice the punch until January 31, 2026! The Crime Stoppers Board is matching the first $25,000 raised in the 2026 Annual Campaign.

· Donors at these levels will also receive a commemorative Crime Stoppers T-Shirt for 2026.

· Donors with gifts of $1,000 + will also be eligible to be a member of Crime Stoppers SE Michigan Virtual Advisory Board (VAB) and serve on its Executive Committee. This Board meets semi-annually with Crime Stoppers CEO and Board Executive Committee. As a member, you will have an opportunity to provide leadership, better understand Crime Stoppers, and to share a community perspective / voice. This group will also be invited to attend at least one full Board of Directors’ meeting.

· Donors with gifts of $1,000+ will also receive a 20% discount on admission to Crime Stoppers events during the calendar year.