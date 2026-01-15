Crimson City Valentine's Day Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
4 days / 3 nights (2 people). Does not include airfare. All inclusive resort.
Laguna Suites is a boutique hotel that offers charming suites around a quaint garden and a glowing pool where our guests relax and have fun.
It is located in Pok Ta Pok, an exclusive area in the heart of the Cancun Hotel Zone near important shopping centers such as Plaza La Isla and Marina Puerto Cancun, which makes it ideal for shopping lovers. The beaches and the exciting activity of Cancun are just 10 minutes away, so our guests appreciate and enjoy the privacy and exclusivity of this charming contemporary resort.
Starting bid
4 days / 3 nights (2 people). Does not include airfare. All inclusive resort.
Coral Mar is unique, sited on the inland bay, the Nichupte Lagoon, with a mini beach with palapas, views over to the super-developed coast, yet with a unique exclusivity about it. Of course, there is a swimming pool, multiple spacious suites, all with a terrace, a practical provisions’ shop, travel agency and taxis waiting to ferry you anywhere.
The “Palapa” styled poolside restaurant Laguna Bar & Grill — is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – all-day happy hour and great Margaritas, caipirinhas, mojitos, etc.
Starting bid
4 days / 3 nights (2 people). Does not include airfare. All inclusive resort.
Family-Ready Fun. Give your family a trip filled with activities, adventures, and entertainment with a stay at one of Mexico’s most beloved vacation spots, Mayan Palace at Vidanta Vallarta - Nuevo Nayarit.
Starting bid
4 days / 3 nights (2 people). Does not include airfare. All inclusive resort.
A celebration of vacation. A massive Mayan obelisk greets you as you enter the lobby of The Grand Mayan Riviera Maya, welcoming you to a special world where you and your family can enjoy the life you deserve.
Starting bid
4 days / 3 nights (2 people). Does not include airfare. All inclusive resort.
Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city, The Fives Oceanfront Riviera Maya - All Inclusive Optional is a luxury boutique hotel located on the shores of the Caribbean Sea. Situated in the Riviera Cancun, it offers a white sand beach and turquoise waters, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya. The hotel is in the charming fishing village of Puerto Morelos, just 20 minutes from Cancun Airport. It is the perfect destination for an unforgettable vacation where you can reconnect with your senses and rediscover yourself.
https://www.thefiveshotels.com/the-fives-oceanfront-puerto-morelos.html
Starting bid
3-Night Bahamas Cruise for Two Guests • Interior Stateroom • Departure Port: Tampa, Florida • Destination: Nassau, Bahamas.
Important Auction Terms: Cruise valid toward a future 3-night sailing and not tied to a specific date. Subject to availability at booking. Airfare, taxes, port fees, gratuities and insurance not included unless stated. Base pricing reflects lowest promotional fares and may vary by sail date and demand. Booking provided by Da’Vyne Kompass Getaways, an independent InteleTravel advisor.
Starting bid
3-Night Adults-Only Cruise for Two Guests (18+) • Insider Stateroom • Departure Port: Miami, Florida • Destination: Beach Club at Bimini, Bahamas • Dining, Wi-Fi, gratuities, and entertainment included.
Important Auction Terms: Cruise valid toward a future 3-night sailing and not tied to a specific date. Subject to availability at booking. Airfare, taxes, port fees, gratuities and insurance not included unless stated. Base pricing reflects lowest promotional fares and may vary by sail date and demand. Booking provided by Da’Vyne Kompass Getaways, an independent InteleTravel advisor.
Starting bid
3-Night Bahamas Cruise for Two Guests • Interior Stateroom • Departure Port: Tampa, Florida • Destinations: Nassau or Freeport, Bahamas
Important Auction Terms: Cruise valid toward a future 3-night sailing and not tied to a specific date. Subject to availability at booking. Airfare, taxes, port fees, gratuities and insurance not included unless stated. Base pricing reflects lowest promotional fares and may vary by sail date and demand. Booking provided by Da’Vyne Kompass Getaways, an independent InteleTravel advisor.
Starting bid
The Players 4 Stand Bag features a lightweight, premium-material construction, a premium double strap and high-grade aluminum legs. Carrying has never been easier and more enjoyable.
https://www.titleist.com/product/players-4/23TGB04.html?dwvar_23TGB04_color=NVY
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