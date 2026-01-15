Crimson City Valentine's Day Auction

4 days / 3 nights (2 people). Does not include airfare. All inclusive resort.





Laguna Suites is a boutique hotel that offers charming suites around a quaint garden and a glowing pool where our guests relax and have fun.





It is located in Pok Ta Pok, an exclusive area in the heart of the Cancun Hotel Zone near important shopping centers such as Plaza La Isla and Marina Puerto Cancun, which makes it ideal for shopping lovers. The beaches and the exciting activity of Cancun are just 10 minutes away, so our guests appreciate and enjoy the privacy and exclusivity of this charming contemporary resort.

https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/laguna-suites/