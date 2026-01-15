Kappa Alpha Psi Guide Right Foundation Of St Petersburg Inc
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Kappa Alpha Psi Guide Right Foundation Of St Petersburg Inc

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Kappa Alpha Psi Guide Right Foundation Of St Petersburg Inc

Our mission

The Foundation empowers youth through mentorship & educational programs, fostering leadership & community engagement to create a positive impact in their lives and society. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 56-2473863
Events
Events
Krimson & Cream Masquerade
Event
Krimson & Cream Masquerade
Jun 6, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
13355 49th Street N, Clearwater, FL 33762, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://spackgrf.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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