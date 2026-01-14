Crimson City 2026 Valentine's Day Raffle

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this raffle
Private Party Package. Gather up your girl friends or a few couples for a night out. This party package is for a group of 10 people. It includes all materials and a guided session . ** A $400 value **
Up to 4 people can enjoy a complimentary tasting of Cooper Hawk's most prestigious wines. Includes a gourmet chocolate truffle. ** A $70 Value **
50 minutes. Share a blissful wellness experience with a loved one or a friend in the serene ambiance of the Vanoy's private couple's massage suite. This indulgent journey begins with a calming aromatherapy inhalation ritual, setting the tone for deep relaxation. Unwind together, leaving refreshed, rebalanced, and deeply restored. **A $450 value**
Treat yourself or your significant other to a paraffin foot or hand treatment Enjoy a warm wax therapy where the hands or feet are coated in melted paraffin was to deeply moisturize the skin and provide soothing heat to joints and muscles. ** A $45 Value **
His & Hers Gift Basket - A stylish mix of fragrance, fashion and self-care for both women and men. Includes Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Coach, Necklace and His & Her Shades **A $600 value **
His & Hers Gift Basket - A stylish mix of fragrance, fashion and self-care for both women and men. Includes Versace, Lacoste, Gorgio Amani, Gucci, Necklace and His & Her Shades **A $600 value **
Treat yourself to the top beauty and fragrance perfumes offered by Macy's.
This is an invaluable addition for your family. It takes the guess work out of how to talk about financial planning and wealth with your family, friends, and love ones. The guide and workbook turn monthly meetings into powerful traditions It is the blueprint and Green Book that help families build generational wealth one conversation at a time. Estimated $600 Value
Get ready for the 2026 MLB season with the ultimate Tampa Bay Rays experience! This package includes four (4) Lower-Level tickets to a regular-season home game of your choice. Enjoy an up-close view of the action from some of the best seats in the house. Whether it's a weekend rivalry or a summer night game, you’ll be right in the heart of the "Rays Up" energy.
