Crimson City 2026 Valentine's Day Raffle

Painting With A Twist
$25
This includes 5 tickets

Private Party Package. Gather up your girl friends or a few couples for a night out. This party package is for a group of 10 people. It includes all materials and a guided session . ** A $400 value **

https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/

Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4
$25
This includes 5 tickets

Up to 4 people can enjoy a complimentary tasting of Cooper Hawk's most prestigious wines. Includes a gourmet chocolate truffle. ** A $70 Value **

https://chwinery.com/locations/tampa

Vinoy Massage - Relax & Restore For Two
$100
This includes 7 tickets

50 minutes. Share a blissful wellness experience with a loved one or a friend in the serene ambiance of the Vanoy's private couple's massage suite. This indulgent journey begins with a calming aromatherapy inhalation ritual, setting the tone for deep relaxation. Unwind together, leaving refreshed, rebalanced, and deeply restored. **A $450 value**

https://thevinoy.com/experiences/vinoy-spa/

Vinoy Body Enhancements
$25
This includes 6 tickets

Treat yourself or your significant other to a paraffin foot or hand treatment Enjoy a warm wax therapy where the hands or feet are coated in melted paraffin was to deeply moisturize the skin and provide soothing heat to joints and muscles. ** A $45 Value **

https://thevinoy.com/experiences/vinoy-spa/

Dillard's His & Hers Gift Basket - Brahmin Handbag
$25
This includes 6 tickets

His & Hers Gift Basket - A stylish mix of fragrance, fashion and self-care for both women and men. Includes Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Coach, Necklace and His & Her Shades **A $600 value **

Dillard's His & Hers Gift Basket - Lagerfeld Handbag
$25
This includes 6 tickets

His & Hers Gift Basket - A stylish mix of fragrance, fashion and self-care for both women and men. Includes Versace, Lacoste, Gorgio Amani, Gucci, Necklace and His & Her Shades **A $600 value **

Macy's Beauty / Fragrance Gift Baskets
$25
This includes 6 tickets

Treat yourself to the top beauty and fragrance perfumes offered by Macy's.

Family Legacy Planning Guide & Workbook
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This is an invaluable addition for your family. It takes the guess work out of how to talk about financial planning and wealth with your family, friends, and love ones. The guide and workbook turn monthly meetings into powerful traditions It is the blueprint and Green Book that help families build generational wealth one conversation at a time. Estimated $600 Value

Home Run for Scholars: Rays Signed Baseball + 4 Tickets
$25
This includes 6 tickets

Get ready for the 2026 MLB season with the ultimate Tampa Bay Rays experience! This package includes four (4) Lower-Level tickets to a regular-season home game of your choice. Enjoy an up-close view of the action from some of the best seats in the house. Whether it's a weekend rivalry or a summer night game, you’ll be right in the heart of the "Rays Up" energy.


https://www.mlb.com/player/jonathan-aranda-666018

