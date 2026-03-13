Crown Point Ecology Center

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Crown Point Ecology Center

About the memberships

Crown Point Ecology Center's Memberships

Seedling
$60

Valid until April 29, 2027

A welcoming entry point for individuals and families alike to support our mission and grow their connection to Crown Point.

-Early Access to our Spring Plant Sale

-Quarterly Members-Only Newsletter with behind-the-scenes updates, gardening tips, and seasonal recipes

-10% Discount on workshops, programs, events, and farm merchandise

-Exclusive Invitations to garden walks, bonfires, and farm tastings

Harvest
$120

Valid until April 29, 2027

For those ready to deepen their roots and help bring the bounty of Crown Point to life.

Includes everything in a Seedling Membership, plus:

-Household Access (up to 5 individuals) to all member-only events

-Bring-a-Friend Pass for a member-exclusive event

-Priority Summer Camp Registration

-Priority CSA Registration – Get early access to secure your seasonal share of fresh, organic produce before it opens to the public

Add a donation for Crown Point Ecology Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!