Crown Point Ecology Center's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
A welcoming entry point for individuals and families alike to support our mission and grow their connection to Crown Point.
-Early Access to our Spring Plant Sale
-Quarterly Members-Only Newsletter with behind-the-scenes updates, gardening tips, and seasonal recipes
-10% Discount on workshops, programs, events, and farm merchandise
-Exclusive Invitations to garden walks, bonfires, and farm tastings
Valid until April 29, 2027
For those ready to deepen their roots and help bring the bounty of Crown Point to life.
Includes everything in a Seedling Membership, plus:
-Household Access (up to 5 individuals) to all member-only events
-Bring-a-Friend Pass for a member-exclusive event
-Priority Summer Camp Registration
-Priority CSA Registration – Get early access to secure your seasonal share of fresh, organic produce before it opens to the public
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!