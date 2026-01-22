Dallastown American Legion Post 605 New Member

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: October 19 at EDT
For eligible veterans applying for American Legion membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
Payment covers annual American Legion dues only and does not constitute automatic approval.
All memberships are subject to eligibility verification and approval by the Post.
Required documentation must be submitted through the “Upload Documents” link under “Join Today” on the Post website, emailed to [email protected], or dropped off at or mailed to Dallastown American Legion Post 605, 57 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.
Renews yearly on: October 19 at EDT
For eligible active-duty service members applying for American Legion membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
Membership for active-duty applicants is provided at no cost and does not constitute automatic approval.
All memberships remain subject to eligibility verification and approval by the Post; however, this option is typically used after eligibility has already been verified by a Post officer or authorized member.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!