Dallastown American Legion Post 605 New Member

For eligible veterans applying for American Legion membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.





Payment covers annual American Legion dues only and does not constitute automatic approval.

All memberships are subject to eligibility verification and approval by the Post.





Required documentation must be submitted through the “Upload Documents” link under “Join Today” on the Post website, emailed to [email protected], or dropped off at or mailed to Dallastown American Legion Post 605, 57 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.