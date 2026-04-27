D&D Meetup

About this shop
Join us for a Learn to Play Night: Dungeons & Dragons from 5:30–7:30 PM, May 15th! This beginner-friendly event will teach you the basics of gameplay, character creation, and storytelling—no experience needed.
We’ll provide everything you need to play, plus pizza and drinks will be served. Come ready for a fun, guided adventure and a great time with friends!
Join us for a Summer D&D Campaign meeting every other week beginning June 5th!
This ongoing adventure is perfect for both new and returning players. We’ll continue a guided campaign where you’ll develop your character, explore an unfolding story, and work together as a party to overcome challenges along the way.
All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your imagination and a sense of adventure!
Join us for our Fall D&D Campaign, meeting every other week throughout the semester!
Players will embark on an ongoing, story-driven adventure where choices matter, characters grow, and teamwork is key. Whether you’re new to Dungeons & Dragons or continuing from a previous campaign, all experience levels are welcome.
We’ll provide everything you need—just bring your imagination and get ready for a season of adventure!
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