Danish Festival Christmas Market

Included:

One 6ft table and a chair will be provided. Please bring your own tablecloth and an additional chair if needed.





Only one vendor rep per direct sales company (ex: Paper Pie, Scentsy, etc.) will be allowed. Please reach out to see if your company is already being represented.





Agreement:

No refunds will be given (except for any duplicate direct sales reps).





The Danish Festival, Inc. assumes NO responsibility for loss or damage caused to or by exhibitors as a result of customers or any other participants of the Danish Festival, Inc. The Danish Festival, Inc. requires exhibitors to obtain their own liability insurance for the booth/items. I authorize Danish Festival to release e-mail contact information to interested shoppers upon request.





Reserve Your Spot:

Spaces are limited, so sign up early to secure your booth.





Questions? Contact

Kristen Videan, Executive Director

Email: [email protected]