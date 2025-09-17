Danish Festival Christmas Market

Greenville, MI 48838, USA
Included:
One 6ft table and a chair will be provided. Please bring your own tablecloth and an additional chair if needed.
Only one vendor rep per direct sales company (ex: Paper Pie, Scentsy, etc.) will be allowed. Please reach out to see if your company is already being represented.
Agreement:
No refunds will be given (except for any duplicate direct sales reps).
The Danish Festival, Inc. assumes NO responsibility for loss or damage caused to or by exhibitors as a result of customers or any other participants of the Danish Festival, Inc. The Danish Festival, Inc. requires exhibitors to obtain their own liability insurance for the booth/items. I authorize Danish Festival to release e-mail contact information to interested shoppers upon request.
Reserve Your Spot:
Spaces are limited, so sign up early to secure your booth.
Questions? Contact
Kristen Videan, Executive Director
Email: [email protected]
For just $5, you can become a Snowflake Sponsor and help bring holiday cheer to the Christmas Market! Your name will be proudly displayed on our festive snowflake garland at the event—showing the community that you helped make the magic happen. 💙✨
Take center stage at the Christmas Market as our Title Sponsor! Your business will receive:
✔️ Free vendor booth space in a prime location
✔️ Prominent banner display at the event
✔️ Social media shoutouts before and during the market to spotlight your support
As the Title Sponsor, your name will shine across the event, showing the community that you helped make this holiday tradition possible. It’s the perfect way to spread cheer while showcasing your business!
Be the sweet reason kids smile this holiday season! As the Cookie Decorating Sponsor, you’ll make it possible for children to decorate a free cookie alongside the Miss Danish Festival Queen’s Court.
Your business will enjoy:
✔️ A banner displayed at the cookie decorating table
✔️ Social media shoutouts highlighting your sponsorship before and during the event
This is a wonderful way to connect your brand with family fun, holiday magic, and a sprinkle of Danish Festival tradition! 🎄✨
Help bring holiday creativity to life! As the Kids’ Crafts Sponsor, you’ll make it possible for children to enjoy festive crafts and hands-on fun at the Christmas Market.
Your business will receive:
✔️ A banner displayed at the Kids’ Craft Table
✔️ Social media shoutouts before and during the event recognizing your support
This sponsorship is the perfect way to connect your brand with family fun, holiday traditions, and the magic of Christmas creativity. 🎄❄️
Bring a little extra holiday magic to the Christmas Market! As the Letters to Santa Sponsor, you’ll help create a cozy spot where children can write their wishes and mail them straight to the North Pole. Each letter will receive a special reply from the Danish Festival Elves—making memories kids will treasure.
Your business will enjoy:
✔️ A banner displayed at the Letters to Santa station
✔️ Social media shoutouts before and during the event recognizing your support
This sponsorship spreads joy, wonder, and the true spirit of Christmas while putting your business at the heart of the holiday fun. 🎄✨
