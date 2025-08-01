DAY-OFF DISCOVERIES: POETRY (grades 4 to 8) - Fall

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA

Member Admission
$15

Thursday, November 6        12:30 to 2:30 PM
Explore the beauty and diversity of poetry! Join teacher naturalist Robin Sperry as she visits several habitats along the Rancocas Nature Center trails and encourages students to create a different style poem at each stop, inspired by the natural world around them.

Non-Member Admission
$20

