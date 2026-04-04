Teacher Experience Raffle: $1 per chance

Join Miss Jess and two DCDC friends of your choice for “Chalk the Walk”—a delightfully weird, wildly creative outdoor experience for all ages. Expect dancing, doodling, spontaneous bursts of imagination, and maybe a little beautiful chaos as sidewalks turn into living, moving art. Miss Jess brings her signature quirky energy, inviting all ages (yes, all) to shake off the ordinary, get a little silly, and create something unforgettable together. No rules, no pressure—just color, movement, and fun.





Recommended for Preschool, K–3, Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School