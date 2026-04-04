Teacher Experience Raffle: $1 per chance

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Join Miss Jess and two DCDC friends of your choice for “Chalk the Walk”—a delightfully weird, wildly creative outdoor experience for all ages. Expect dancing, doodling, spontaneous bursts of imagination, and maybe a little beautiful chaos as sidewalks turn into living, moving art. Miss Jess brings her signature quirky energy, inviting all ages (yes, all) to shake off the ordinary, get a little silly, and create something unforgettable together. No rules, no pressure—just color, movement, and fun.
Recommended for Preschool, K–3, Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Enjoy a nail day with Miss Nikki that’s equal parts pampering and playful sparkle. 💅 Expect good vibes, easy laughs, and a little feel-good magic as you relax, chat, and leave with fresh nails and fabulous energy. Come for the polish—stay for the fun.
Recommended for Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Get ready for a high-energy Pizza Dance Party with Miss Monica! 🍕 Our ballet queen will mix in fun ballet-inspired moves while you dance, laugh, and snack your way through an unforgettable hour at the studio. Bring two DCDC dance friends of your choice and celebrate in style—because everything’s better with pizza, pointe, and friends!
Recommended for Preschool, K–3, Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Cool off with a sweet treat and even sweeter company! Join Miss Isabella for a fun outing to grab water ice (or custard), chat, and hang out outside the studio. It’s the perfect chance to relax, laugh, and make some fun memories together!
Recommended for Preschool, K–3, Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Treat your little royal to a Princess Date with Miss Toni—a magical one-hour experience for you and two DCDC friends of your choice. Enjoy twirling, storytelling, and upbeat princess-inspired dance, plus plenty of giggles and a picture-perfect photo moment. Crowns optional, fun required!
Recommended for Preschool, K–3
Step into the spotlight and experience what it’s like to be in charge! As “Miss Des for a Day,” you’ll spend the day alongside our studio owner—helping lead classes, making creative decisions, and getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run the studio.
Recommended for Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Grab a smoothie or bowl and some quality time with Miss Christie! Enjoy a fun “Juice Pod date” where you’ll sip on your favorite drink, chat, laugh, and hang out outside the studio. It’s the perfect laid-back treat with one of your favorite teachers!
Recommended for Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Step into the spotlight with “Be a Dance Teacher for a Day” with Miss Hannah—for a one regular season class, behind-the-scenes experience in our 26–27 season. Assist in class, lead a few moments of your own, and get a fun taste of life on the other side of the studio magic!
Recommended for Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
Putt-putt with Miss Lauren! Enjoy a mini golf outing to Boulder Falls in Downingtown—complete with laughs, friendly competition, and a sweet treat after the game. Perfect for a fun memory with a favorite teacher—grab your tickets and get ready to sink some putts!
Recommended for K-3, Grades 4–6, Middle School, or High School
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