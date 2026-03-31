Deerfield Carnival Silent Auction (2 of 2)

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Retail value $400. Donated by Acres of Madness.
Zombie Bus, Haunted House, Haunted Hay Ride & Riot Room
Starting bid
Retail value $400. Donated by Acres of Madness.
Zombie Bus, Haunted House, Haunted Hay Ride & Riot Room
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail value $100. Donated by Service Master
https://servicemasterrestore.com/servicemaster-rapid-response-lawrence
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Retail value $40. Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail value $250. Donated by KU Alumni Association.
Four shirts (adult XL, Lg, 2-Small), Beanie, Socks, Swim Towel, Yard Flag, 4 Glasses, Tumbler & KU Wooden Plaquehttps://kualumni.org/
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Starting bid
Retail Value up to $150. Donated by Crown Toyota of Lawrence. https://www.crowntoyotaoflawrence.com/cc-crown-automotive-toyota-dealership-in-lawrence-ks/
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail value $200. Donated by Stacy Sawyer. *Includes 2 beach towels, a travel laundry bag, luggage scale, cellphone stand, lip sunblock, water protectant call phone case, water balls, a journal, AND a $100 coupon when you book your trip!https://www.facebook.com/stacycustomtravels/
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Retail value $839. Donated by Starlight Painting.
Two standard room paint - all supplies and labor included. Donated by Starlight Painting.
https://starlightpainting.com/lawrence
*This certificate is good the painting of the walls in any two standard sized rooms. Oversized rooms, or rooms with vaulted ceilings, ect. are excluded.
Starting bid
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