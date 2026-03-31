Deerfield Elementary PTO
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Deerfield Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Deerfield Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Deerfield Carnival Silent Auction (2 of 2)

Pick-up location

101 Lawrence Ave, Lawrence, KS 66049, USA

River Rat Skate Adult Medium T-shirt, Hat and Stickers item
River Rat Skate Adult Medium T-shirt, Hat and Stickers item
River Rat Skate Adult Medium T-shirt, Hat and Stickers
$15

Starting bid

Retail Value $60. Donated by River Rat Skate & Print. https://riverratks.com

Crocheted Derpy Tiger from K Pop Demon Hunters item
Crocheted Derpy Tiger from K Pop Demon Hunters item
Crocheted Derpy Tiger from K Pop Demon Hunters item
Crocheted Derpy Tiger from K Pop Demon Hunters
$25

Starting bid

Retail value $45. Donated by Sara Gilliam.

https://www.instagram.com/rainbow_strings_lawrence/

All City Lawn & Landscape Gift Certificate for $500 item
All City Lawn & Landscape Gift Certificate for $500 item
All City Lawn & Landscape Gift Certificate for $500
$150

Starting bid

Retail value $500. Donated by Spencer Wheat

https://allcitylawnandlandscape.com/

Zombie Pass for Four (1 of 2) item
Zombie Pass for Four (1 of 2)
$80

Starting bid

Retail value $400. Donated by Acres of Madness.

Zombie Bus, Haunted House, Haunted Hay Ride & Riot Room

https://www.zombiepurge.com/

Zombie Pass for Four (2 of 2) item
Zombie Pass for Four (2 of 2)
$80

Starting bid

Retail value $400. Donated by Acres of Madness.

Zombie Bus, Haunted House, Haunted Hay Ride & Riot Room

https://www.zombiepurge.com/

1-Year Family Membership to Lawrence Arts Center item
1-Year Family Membership to Lawrence Arts Center item
1-Year Family Membership to Lawrence Arts Center
$80

Starting bid

Retail value $150. Donated by the Lawrence Arts Center

https://lawrenceartscenter.org/

$100 Gift Certificate to Service Master item
$100 Gift Certificate to Service Master item
$100 Gift Certificate to Service Master
$35

Starting bid

Retail value $100. Donated by Service Master

https://servicemasterrestore.com/servicemaster-rapid-response-lawrence

8" Bunt Cake @ Nothing Bundt Cakes item
8" Bunt Cake @ Nothing Bundt Cakes item
8" Bunt Cake @ Nothing Bundt Cakes
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $40. Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes.

https://www.facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesLawrenceKS/

8 week sessions item
8 week sessions item
8 week sessions
$100

Starting bid

Retail value $196. Donated by Inspired Aerial Arts.

https://www.inspiredaerialarts.com/

3’2”x 18” Hand Crocheted Baby Blanket item
3’2”x 18” Hand Crocheted Baby Blanket item
3’2”x 18” Hand Crocheted Baby Blanket
$10

Starting bid

Retail value $25. Donated by Carrie Poe.

https://www.facebook.com/61585895829193/

Ride to school in Police Car item
Ride to school in Police Car item
Ride to school in Police Car
$30

Starting bid

Priceless. Donated by Lawrence Police Department

https://lawrenceks.gov/police/

$50 Gift Certificate to La Tropicana item
$50 Gift Certificate to La Tropicana item
$50 Gift Certificate to La Tropicana
$25

Starting bid

Retail value $50. Donated by La Tropicana.

https://latropicanalfk.com/

Rock Chalk KU Gift Basket item
Rock Chalk KU Gift Basket item
Rock Chalk KU Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Retail value $250. Donated by KU Alumni Association.

Four shirts (adult XL, Lg, 2-Small), Beanie, Socks, Swim Towel, Yard Flag, 4 Glasses, Tumbler & KU Wooden Plaquehttps://kualumni.org/

Oakley Frogskin Sun Glasses item
Oakley Frogskin Sun Glasses item
Oakley Frogskin Sun Glasses item
Oakley Frogskin Sun Glasses
$125

Starting bid

Retail Value $245. Donated by Lawrence Family Vision Clinic. https://lawrencefamilyvision.com/

Oil Change & Super Wash Certificate item
Oil Change & Super Wash Certificate item
Oil Change & Super Wash Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value up to $150. Donated by Crown Toyota of Lawrence. https://www.crowntoyotaoflawrence.com/cc-crown-automotive-toyota-dealership-in-lawrence-ks/

Comprehensive Eye Exam (1 of 2) item
Comprehensive Eye Exam (1 of 2) item
Comprehensive Eye Exam (1 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

Retail value $98. Donated by Dr. Aaron Schwindt

https://seesmartvision.com/

Comprehensive Eye Exam (2 of 2) item
Comprehensive Eye Exam (2 of 2) item
Comprehensive Eye Exam (2 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

Retail value $98. Donated by Dr. Aaron Schwindt.

https://seesmartvision.com/

Travel Gift Basket (1 of 2) item
Travel Gift Basket (1 of 2) item
Travel Gift Basket (1 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

Retail value $200. Donated by Stacy Sawyer. *Includes 2 beach towels, a travel laundry bag, luggage scale, cellphone stand, lip sunblock, water protectant call phone case, water balls, a journal, AND a $100 coupon when you book your trip!https://www.facebook.com/stacycustomtravels/

Two Standard Room Paint item
Two Standard Room Paint item
Two Standard Room Paint
$95

Starting bid

Retail value $839. Donated by Starlight Painting.


Two standard room paint - all supplies and labor included. Donated by Starlight Painting.

https://starlightpainting.com/lawrence


*This certificate is good the painting of the walls in any two standard sized rooms. Oversized rooms, or rooms with vaulted ceilings, ect. are excluded.

$400 Gift Certificate to DC Home Improvement item
$400 Gift Certificate to DC Home Improvement item
$400 Gift Certificate to DC Home Improvement
$65

Starting bid

Retail value $400. Donated by Dustin Crabtree

https://www.dchomeimprovementsks.com/

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