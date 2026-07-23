Defenna Foundation Vendor Registration

Thank you for joining Defenna Foundation as an approved vendor for our “I Have the Control, Over!” Fashion Show Fundraiser on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Your $50 Vendor Space Reservation includes one 36 × 36-inch table, one chair, one umbrella, pastries, and beverages. Vendors will bring their own products, displays, signs, decorations, payment equipment, and other materials needed for their setup.

Your participation helps bring local businesses and community members together while supporting Defenna Foundation’s work to raise awareness about sexual violence and human trafficking, empower survivors, and expand access to safety resources and prevention education.

We sincerely appreciate your partnership and are honored to feature your business at this meaningful event.