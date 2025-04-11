Delores's Heart & Home's Shop

Shipping Policy

Thank you so much for supporting Delores’s Heart & Home! Each order helps us continue furnishing hope and creating homes filled with love.

Processing & Shipping

Orders are carefully packed and shipped within 3–5 business days (excluding weekends and holidays). You’ll receive an email with tracking details once your order is on the way.

Pickup & Delivery

We offer standard U.S. shipping (5–7 business days) and free local pickup. Pickup details will be emailed once your order is ready.

Important Notes

Once shipped, Delores’s Heart & Home is not responsible for lost, stolen, or delayed packages.

All sales are final, as each item is part of our fundraising efforts.

If your order arrives damaged, please reach out to [email protected] within 3 business days, and we’ll do our best to make it right.