Delores's Heart & Home's Shop

Signature T-Shirt
Signature Hoodie
Signature Hoodie
Signature Hoodie
Thank you so much for supporting Delores’s Heart & Home! Each order helps us continue furnishing hope and creating homes filled with love.
Processing & Shipping
Orders are carefully packed and shipped within 3–5 business days (excluding weekends and holidays). You’ll receive an email with tracking details once your order is on the way.
Pickup & Delivery
We offer standard U.S. shipping (5–7 business days) and free local pickup. Pickup details will be emailed once your order is ready.
Important Notes
Once shipped, Delores’s Heart & Home is not responsible for lost, stolen, or delayed packages.
All sales are final, as each item is part of our fundraising efforts.
If your order arrives damaged, please reach out to [email protected] within 3 business days, and we’ll do our best to make it right.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!