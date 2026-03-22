Derby Day Party

This all-inclusive ticket grants you access to an unforgettable afternoon of style, celebration, and elite vibes alongside Tau Lambda and Omicron Sigma Lambda.
✨ Your Ticket Includes:
- Access to the exclusive Derby Day 2026 event
- Heavy hors d’oeuvres served throughout the event
- Unlimited specialty cocktails & premium drink selections
- Live viewing of the Kentucky Derby
- Curated music & high-energy entertainment
- Entry into the Best Dressed Competition
- Networking with Nashville’s top professionals and tastemakers
From the first pour to the final race, this experience is designed to keep your glass full, your plate satisfied, and your energy high.
This all-inclusive ticket grants you access to an unforgettable afternoon of style, celebration, and elite vibes alongside Tau Lambda and Omicron Sigma Lambda.
✨ Your Ticket Includes:
- Access to the exclusive Derby Day 2026 event
- Heavy hors d’oeuvres served throughout the event
- Unlimited specialty cocktails & premium drink selections
- Live viewing of the Kentucky Derby
- Curated music & high-energy entertainment
- Entry into the Best Dressed Competition
- Networking with Nashville’s top professionals and tastemakers
From the first pour to the final race, this experience is designed to keep your glass full, your plate satisfied, and your energy high.