Derby Day Party

This all-inclusive ticket grants you access to an unforgettable afternoon of style, celebration, and elite vibes alongside Tau Lambda and Omicron Sigma Lambda.

✨ Your Ticket Includes:

Access to the exclusive Derby Day 2026 event

Heavy hors d’oeuvres served throughout the event

Unlimited specialty cocktails & premium drink selections

Live viewing of the Kentucky Derby

Curated music & high-energy entertainment

Entry into the Best Dressed Competition

Networking with Nashville’s top professionals and tastemakers

From the first pour to the final race, this experience is designed to keep your glass full, your plate satisfied, and your energy high.