Designer Bag Bingo Sponsors 2026

About this event
6 left!
ONLY FOR PLATINUM SPONSORS
Add a reserved table of 8 for $200 and receive a party table upgrade and a personal volunteer to assist your group throughout the evening.
6 left!
ONLY FOR GOLD SPONSORS
Add a reserved table of 8 for $200 and receive a party table upgrade and a personal volunteer to assist your group throughout the evening.
6 left!
ONLY FOR SILVER SPONSORS
Add a reserved table of 8 for $200 and receive a party table upgrade and a personal volunteer to assist your group throughout the evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!