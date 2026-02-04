Hosted by

ICA HSO

About this event

Designer Bag Bingo Sponsors 2026

Platinum Package
$500
  • Featured Spot in our Event Program
  • Full Ad Poster at Event
  • Featured Spot on the Thank You Poster
  • Table Top Ad at Event
  • Facebook & Website Promotion
Add a PLATINUM reserved table
$200

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

ONLY FOR PLATINUM SPONSORS

Add a reserved table of 8 for $200 and receive a party table upgrade and a personal volunteer to assist your group throughout the evening.

Gold Package
$400
  • Full Ad Poster at Event
  • Featured Spot on the Thank You Poster
  • Table Top Ad at Event
  • Facebook & Website Promotion
Add a GOLD reserved table
$200

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

ONLY FOR GOLD SPONSORS

Add a reserved table of 8 for $200 and receive a party table upgrade and a personal volunteer to assist your group throughout the evening.

Silver Package
$300
  • Featured Spot on the Thank You Poster
  • Table Top Ad at Event
  • Facebook & Website Promotion
Add a SILVER reserved table
$200

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

ONLY FOR SILVER SPONSORS

Add a reserved table of 8 for $200 and receive a party table upgrade and a personal volunteer to assist your group throughout the evening.

Bronze Package
$200
  • Table Top Ad at Event
  • Facebook & Website Promotion
Copper Package
$100
  • Shared Table Top Ad at Event
  • Facebook & Website Promotion

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!