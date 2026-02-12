Designer Bag Bingo- Sponsorship Registration

Hosted by
Sponsor a designer purse prize for Designer Bag Bingo.
All sponsorship levels receive event sponsorship recognition and are acknowledged as community partners helping make Designer Bag Bingo possible while supporting services for individuals and families impacted by crime.
Sponsor a CVAC-created themed prize basket for Designer Bag Bingo. Our team will fully design and assemble the basket on your behalf, and it will be featured as an event prize during the event.
Includes one reserved table for 8 guests and 20 bingo boards(each), plus sponsorship of either one designer purse or one CVAC-created themed basket to be featured as an event prize.
*If you’d like to bring your own raffle basket, please contact [email protected] to receive a discount code so you are charged the adjusted price.*
Includes one reserved table for 8 guests and 20 bingo boards(each), plus sponsorship of one designer purse and one CVAC-created themed basket featured as event prizes.
Includes one reserved table for 8 guests and 20 bingo boards(each), plus sponsorship of two designer purses and two CVAC-created themed baskets featured as premier event prizes.
