April Hiking Club With Club EMU (West-Side)

Club Everyone, Me and U is a nonprofit social group for neurodivergent individuals ages 16 through adult, serving the Portland Oregon Metro areas





💥💥Must register on Zeffy to participate.





https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/df324e10-4e49-47b9-a690-bc3814d40f32





🚨If you normally prefer or need assistance, your support person must actively attend with you. Minors must have their parent/guardian actively attend with them.





Hiking Club with Club EMU- is a new activity we are testing out. We will try to have two hikes a month, one west-side and one east-side. This will depend on volunteer staff on hand. Volunteers are background checked





🥾Please be sure to register with an email and phone number that you will check in case we have updates or cancellations

🥾Bring a water bottle and snack





Date: Sunday 4/21/24

Time: 1-3pm arrive a few minutes before 1pm, meet at the Visitor center.

Location: Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge (meetup at the Visitor center)

19255 SW Pacific Highway

Sherwood, Oregon 97140 This event is rain or shine but always check your email and texts for updates and cancellations More info on the trail: Trail name: River Trail (Year-Round) Open season: Open year-round

Access: From the parking lot

Uses: Pedestrian only. No biking, jogging, or dogs allowed. Great for wildlife observation and photography

Length: 1 mile each way

Difficulty: This trail is generally flat, except for descending short switchbacks at beginning of trail, near parking lot. Past the observation deck, please note that the optional side trail to the Ridgetop Overlook has steeper grade (20-25%)

Route type: Point to point (out and back). When Wetland Seasonal trail is open (see below), connects to larger trail network

Surface: Compact gravel with some sections of natural material. Please note that during the rainy season, trail may be muddy, and in some cases may flood.

Average width: 6.5 feet

Max slope : 5% - optional side trail (Ridgetop Overlook) is 25%

Bench locations: 1 bench at first switchback, multiple benches at study sites and wetland overlook 🥾Yancey Family and Chipps Family to lead this hike. Look for EMU shirts!

*By registering for the event, all participants pledge to follow Club Everyone, Me, and U's mission and motto below and be respectful to one another.

"Be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding, and kindness"





.