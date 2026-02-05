DGSA Sponsorship Program - Spring 2026

About this event
Your sponsorship helps support multiple teams/divisions with additional practice fields to help develop skills and receive additional training.
In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:
-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, field banner, name on league jersey, Opening Day Booth invitation, social media, and other promotional material.
Your sponsorship supports multiple teams with additional practices to help with their training and skill development.
In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:
-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, field banner, name on league jersey, Opening Day Booth invitation, and other promotional material.
Your sponsorship supports 1 team with up to 4 additional practices to help with their training and skill development.
In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:
-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, field banner, name on league jersey, and other promotional material.
Helps provide an underprivileged player the opportunity to participate in one season of rec softball.
In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:
-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, and other promotional material.
Unrestricted donations enables our nonprofit organization to cover essential operational costs, which are often the hardest to fund.
We appreciate your gift to support our vision.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!