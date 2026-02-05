Diamond Girls Softball Association

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Diamond Girls Softball Association

About this event

DGSA Sponsorship Program - Spring 2026

Real MVP!
$1,500

Your sponsorship helps support multiple teams/divisions with additional practice fields to help develop skills and receive additional training.


In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:

-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, field banner, name on league jersey, Opening Day Booth invitation, social media, and other promotional material.

Grand Slam!
$1,000

Your sponsorship supports multiple teams with additional practices to help with their training and skill development.


In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:

-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, field banner, name on league jersey, Opening Day Booth invitation, and other promotional material.

Home Run!
$500

Your sponsorship supports 1 team with up to 4 additional practices to help with their training and skill development.


In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:

-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, field banner, name on league jersey, and other promotional material.


On Base!
$250

Helps provide an underprivileged player the opportunity to participate in one season of rec softball.

In consideration for your support, we offer the following benefits for this sponsorship level:

-Listed as an official sponsor of Diamond Girls Softball on our website, www.DGSAaz.com, and other promotional material.

Donation
Pay what you can

Unrestricted donations enables our nonprofit organization to cover essential operational costs, which are often the hardest to fund.

We appreciate your gift to support our vision.

Add a donation for Diamond Girls Softball Association

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!